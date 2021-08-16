Job Details

Mighty is looking for a Product Designer to design digital experiences that empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.

As the first Product Designer at Mighty, you will have the opportunity to define the processes, culture, and team that comprise Design at Mighty. You will report to the Head of Product and collaborate closely with the teammates across Engineering, Marketing, and Business. This role is based in NYC and we are looking for candidates excited to join us in-office (no remote candidates please).

What kind of design challenges might you face at Mighty?

How might we make marketing approachable and fun for a 8-13 year old?

How might we support young CEOs to build businesses together?

How might we convey a child’s progress to parents in a way that inspires pride?

Sound fun? We think so too!

Responsibilities

Create user experience flows that delight and inspire users while effectively driving business results.

Leverage a variety of tools to convey user experience ideas effectively to teammates, including customer journey maps, wireframes, and mock ups.

Conduct user research, analyze data, and survey the competition to inform design decisions.

Partner with engineers to transform designs into live, interactive digital products.

Lead effective team-wide brainstorming and collaboration sessions.

Create digital assets for use across Mighty's digital footprint, including marketing channels.

Be the leading voice in ensuring consistent brand execution across Mighty and evolving the brand guidelines as needed.

Define a Product Design process and culture at Mighty,

About you

3+ years experience in full-stack product design, with work ranging from problem solving and ideation to wireframing, prototyping, and preparing designs for engineering partners.

Familiar with agile methodologies and eager to share design guidance with engineers.

Experience and/or interest in designing applications for kids and teens.

Proficiency in design environments like Figma, Photoshop/Illustrator, Sketch, and Zeplin.

Mission-driven, collaborative and empathetic.

A love for user research, with an appreciation of how to balance qualitative feedback, quantitative data, and empathy to deliver innovative, user-centric solutions.

Excellent communication skills.

About Mighty

Mighty is every kid’s partner in money, partner in entrepreneurship, and partner in power. We give young entrepreneurs the tools to build real businesses and manage real money. We work for the Mighty CEOs that use our platform and are proud to have their back every step of the way.

Mighty is a seed stage tech company with a New York City based and remote team. We are backed by Collaborative Fund, Maveron, the founder of Riot Games and many other supporters. Recent Press: https://thehustle.co/07122021-kids-ecommerce-ceos/

Mighty is a PBC meaning that we are just as dedicated to our social mission as we are to driving shareholder value.