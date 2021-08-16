Job Details

Hey you, are you looking to join an impact-led design team? Everything we do at Your Creative starts with really clever design, always placing people in the centre of our concepts.

We’re a specialist team of 13 (soon to be 14) designers, developers and strategists working across many different industries, building brands, websites, apps and anything creative in between.

As a Junior Digital Designer, you’ll be working closely with our Creative Director James and our Lead UX Designer Melanie, applying your talent to project work and learning all things user experience and design process.

The role is for an initial 3-month contract looking to be full-time after this initial period. You’ll experience design within a broad range of industries including technology, social impact and community.

So who are you?

You are excited by digital design for web including websites, email campaigns, social channels (and on occasion products)

You love the idea of being part of digital rollouts, seeing how a new visual identity is brought to life online.

With an eye for detail, you’ll turn static designs into dynamic user experiences, assisting our development team with testing and UI tweaks

You are keen to learn Wordpress content management

You have experience with wireframing, UX design and prototyping across multiple devices

You have an understanding of user research and UX principles

You’re a wizard with the Adobe XD and Illustrator

You can multitask and are happy to do lots of small design jobs

What we’re looking for

We’re really not into plain CVs or cover letters. Research who we are and our business, then pop us an email and your portfolio.

We are looking for someone who could see themselves working at Your Creative long-term, so bring lots of energy and passion to your application.





A bit more about us

We take on accounts that we are passionate about — brands, places and spaces that we believe will have a long-lasting, positive impact on our community and planet. We are committed to our sustainability strategy and offer five percent of our work as pro bono service towards our local community.

Last year, we were listed under the 'Top 30 Australian businesses giving back’. We also launched our internal collaboration tool (Hassl) to the world and it is now used in over 50 countries.

We do lots of crazy things because we really care about our clients, our industry and each other. No two days will ever be the same!



