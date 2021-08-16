Job Details

As a Senior Product Designer, you will be a key contributor to the growth, innovation, and continued improvement of Scott's Cheap Flights. You will be collaborating with a lean team to design products that inspire our customers.

In the short term, you will:

Become familiar with our design systems, style & design process

Contribute to designs & design reviews

Lead discovery & testing calls with members to understand pains, gains & jobs to be done

Build and test prototypes to validate understanding of problem & potential solutions

Collaborate with cross-functional project team groups to support the design & creation of new products and features

In the long term, you will:

Be an expert on our members and translate their wants and needs into meaningful products and experiences

Lead cross-functional initiatives to deliver high-quality products, features and experiences to our members

Own portions of the user journey across all Scott’s Cheap Flights touch points, including web, mobile, email, social, etc. and ensure they function well on their own, and as a whole

Serve as an advocate for design best practices across the team and company

What you bring to the table:

You have successfully owned end-to-end product design with a major consumer brand on its web or native applications (consumer subscription and agency experience are a plus)

You have exceptional visual design experience with a keen eye for color, expression, and creativity, supporting a brand through the journey of standardizing their look and feel

You have hands on experience building & testing clickable prototypes, are insatiably curious, love gathering feedback to make decisions, and are willing to question your own work and assumptions

You thrive on outcomes (and metrics) for shipping products

You are proficient in Figma, Sketch, Invision, Proto.io - any "modern" UI tool

You are an excellent teammate

You thrive in ambiguity

You are a clear and concise communicator, both written and verbal

Why you might love working here:

100% remote work environment, so go ahead and bring your dog to work or wear your PJ's to the office!

Open vacation policy, with a 3 week minimum!

Comprehensive health, vision, and dental insurance

401(k) with a 5% match

Up to 12-weeks of paid family leave

Meetup meals when you cross paths with a co-worker

Continuing education & development reimbursement

Yearly team retreat (In 2019, we went to Riviera Maya and last year we went virtual and had a costume contest!)

Challenging problems to solve and an awesome team to collaborate with every single day

We want you to bring your authentic self to work every single day. We accept you for who you are and consider everyone on an equal opportunity basis without regard to ancestry; age; appearance; color; gender identity and/or expression; genetics; family or parental status; marital, civil union, or domestic partnership status; mental, physical, or sensory disability; national, social or ethnic origin; past or present military service; sexual orientation; socioeconomic status; race; religion or belief.





‍If you require a reasonable accommodation or assistance for any part of the interview and employment process, please contact us at careers@scottscheapflights.com and let us know the nature of your request.

