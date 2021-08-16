Contract Product Designer

Job Details

TL;DR – All you can eat, flexible full-time or contract dev work and amazing products to work on.

Interested? Here’s the full story:





We are Tanooki Labs, a product and development studio based in New York City that works with entrepreneurs and innovation leaders to bring new products to life and we’re looking to expand our product design group.

We provide product-minded designers with fun projects to work on, as well as the flexibility and freedom to continue working on their own goals (be it recording an album, crafting your next app, or raising the newest member of your family).

We choose our clients and projects carefully, and every product we build requires us to tackle new and exciting challenges. We also reject the idea that software development has to feel like a grind. We work 35 hours per week, support flexible schedules, are family friendly, and work with both local and remote developers.

Ideal candidates will have knowledge of product design concepts and UX best practices for mobile and web applications across a number of industries. Candidates should also have at minimum 2-3 years of experience in an agency or in-house and expect to fill 15 - 20 hours a week.

Our group ethos is “we’re highly opinionated but not dogmatic” and we’re looking for creative designers who share that philosophy. Tanooki Labs focuses on entrepreneurship and as a result we work with everything from business software solutions for fleet management to health and wellness apps.





Responsibilities:

Be a part of the creative process with our Head of Design and Creative Director helping to drive innovation in user interface and experience.

Apply brand identity, typography, photography, color and other established elements to create innovative solutions across a number of industries.

Work autonomously and maintain an awareness of status and project deliverables.

Attend creative sessions and interface directly with staff (product and development) and clients as necessary.





Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in web and/or mobile design.

Knowledge of best practices for mobile and desktop user interfaces.

Expertise in design software. We work in Figma.

A portfolio showcasing innovative design solutions across a breadth of business verticals.

Ability to respond to communications effectively and in a timely manner (we live in Slack with daily standups and weekly demo/retros).

Highly organized, detail-oriented and able to work independently as well as take direction.

Strong communication skills, both written and oral, with the natural ability to articulate and defend design decisions.



