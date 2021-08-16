Design Director

Job Details

We are seeking a top-notch Creative talent required to manage, lead and inspire the design team at our promising creative branding agency. To be considered, it's essential that you have: the knack of really getting to the core of a strategic brief; a glowing track record of creative success; and, an infectious passion for delivering the very best creative solutions for our clients.

It's vital that you've worked with brands of all shapes and sizes, from major household names, to challenger brands and innovative start-ups. The truth of the matter is that many of our clients are the underdog – and, it will be paramount that you know how to get the most out of production limitations while still finding a way to excite end consumers, clients and colleagues with creative solutions. All-in-all, you'll be someone who has a hunger to consistently produce the very highest level of work possible. And to motivate all you contact to keep pushing creative boundaries.

As far as our day-to-day activities, you'll find that a majority of our clients operate in the high growth natural & specialty products category. Our primary battlefield lies at mainstream grocery, natural & specialty, convenience, discount and club channel shelves across the nation. Fortunately, with our near & dear clients, a bond usually forms that will give you the opportunity to stretch your wings on broader digital, conventional and trade marketing communications efforts. While our focus maybe retail performance, don’t let it fool you, all our brand development work must be media agnostic and compelling, however consumed.

Ultimately as a smaller, growing agency we all have to roll our sleeves up and pitch in. You'll need to be a natural born leader with strong hands-on expertise, collaborative spirit and team building qualities in order to get the very best out of our team of designers, strategists, photographers, copy hounds, illustrators and production folks. Pitching ideas to clients/prospects will, of course, have to be second nature with occasional travel required.

This is an outstanding role that would suit a proven Design Director who's hungry for a new challenge and long-term opportunity to put their fingerprint on the very DNA of the agency while creating a real name for themselves with an agency that's primed to grow at an exciting rate.

SUCCESS CRITERIA

CPG design background/experience in Food & Beverage, specifically, Natural/Specialty. Proven success necessary with at least 8-10 years experience.