Job Details

We’re currently looking for a designer to join our growing team. Our designers are nimble, organized, highly efficient, live inside Adobe CC and can push a brand’s standards just as well as they can develop a brand from the ground up. Communicating across multiple platforms with a seamless voice is just second nature. They know how to take an idea, make it their own, and bring it to life in unexpected ways that deliver results for our clients.

Responsibilities:

• Develop collateral across a variety of channels within the traditional and non-traditional spaces in support of larger brand initiatives

• Work with design director seeking feedback and direction in order to ensure project goals and client needs are being met

• Maintain efficient workflow in order to meet tight deadlines

• Create mockups and prep files for output, ensuring all production specs are taken into consideration for flawless execution

• Contribute to client proposals, product creation and agency promotions

Qualifications:

• Ideal candidates will have 3-5 years of demonstrated experience in an agency environment

• Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite including: InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator

• Bachelor’s or related degree from accredited design school is preferred

• Firm understanding of design principles, industry trends and brand strategy

Please submit resume, cover letter. You must include a link to your portfolio for consideration.

Mythic is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements.