Senior Designer | Travel Startup 🌎

Hi there 👋

We're a young, stealth startup, with the mission to make travel magical. We're well funded by Silicon Valley's top Venture Capitalists, and believe that great work can happen anywhere in the world.

We are hiring a generalist Senior Designer to lead our Mobile, Web, and other design. You would be joining a small team, as a part time, or full-time employee.

If you're a talented, passionate person, looking for a haven to create meaningful and boundless experiences for users, please apply. What's the worse that can happen 😊



