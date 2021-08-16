Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About Us

vidIQ’s mission is to advance the creator's journey with actionable data-driven insights. We pursue this through our values of being creator obsessed, lean and fast, and being scientific. We have already helped millions of creators, and we are looking for stunning co-workers to join us in helping millions more.

Why Join Us?

Our work is exciting as we are transforming the creator analytics space. This has provided many of us the opportunity to work on new and exciting projects. Equally, we’ve set up our people for success by giving them professional development opportunities like courses or conferences that will help them acquire desirable skills/experience.





Our company has met the future of work head on, with a fully remote company, capable of giving you flexibility to balance work and life. When it’s time to go on a break, we have an unlimited vacation policy so you can recharge. Lastly, we celebrate our wins and try to enjoy work by going on fun retreats to exciting destinations, such as Spain, Portugal and amazing places to come.





We are committed to diversity and inclusion . We work hard to enable creators of all kinds to succeed and, to that end, we prioritize diverse talent and an inclusive environment that encourages collaboration and creativity. We’re committed to building a company and a community where people thrive by being themselves and are inspired to do their best work every day.

Job Requirements

This sounds like you...

Your product design experience includes mobile product to the point of proficiency

From a tools perspective, you are comfortable working in Figma and deep interaction tools such as Framer or Principle

With "big vision" thinking, you can then translate into a plan to deliver incrementally while running effectively multiple projects at once

You have a portfolio of work which shows your passion for design and ability to solve complex problems

You're comfortable working with or in support of diverse communities

What you will be doing at vidIQ in the Senior Product Designer Role...

Lean in to all facets of product design including research and brainstorming, user flows, low and high fidelity visual design, and prototypes

Partner with product management, engineering, other designers, and leadership to ensure we’re elevating and innovating on the user experience

Shape the vision of our mobile experience from its very early foundation

Constantly share best design and usability practices with the team

Create simple solutions from complex problems

Communicate the impact your designs will have on users and gain alignment and excitement from stakeholders



