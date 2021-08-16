User Interface (UI) Designer

Job Details

Today, clinical trials are time-consuming and expensive to design and execute. Faro Health is developing systems to make the design and development of clinical trials more efficient. Our products improve the ability of team members to collaborate, and reduce repetitive tasks in favor of strategic thinking. Our goal is to help teams focus on what is important by providing them with the right information at the right time, and the capability to learn from every decision and result.

The UI Designer is a key member of the product development team who will be entrusted to collaborate with engineers and product stakeholders to create an elegant, innovative but highly efficient and enjoyable user experience. The Designer’s chief objective will be to “improve customer satisfaction and loyalty through the utility, ease of use, and pleasure provided in the interaction with a product.” In order to accomplish that, the Designer will be required to deeply understand the fundamentals of clinical trial processes and user personas involved in them.





Duties and Responsibilities

Through creative thinking and experimentation techniques, you will be devising and inventing new ways of approaching a design problem of visualizing clinical trials

By iteratively refining a narrative with low to high fidelity prototypes, you will present your design ideas and patterns as high quality artifacts that can be immediately leveraged by the development team

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

Create, improve and use wireframes, prototypes, style guides, user flows, and effectively communicate your interaction ideas using any of these methods.

Present and defend your design decisions. All your design decisions should be based on the overall design roadmap as well as your own design thinking and fundamental principles (i.e. color theory, visual weight, etc.)

Continually keep yourself and your design team updated with the latest changes in your industry’s standards.

You will create clickable prototypes using JavaScript, CSS and HTML to prove feasibility of your design ideas

You will develop testable concepts and create UX models with personas, user scenarios, user journeys, and wireframes for interactive prototypes.

You will constructively argue and promote concepts and designs to a critical audience of developers as well as domain experts, in both ad-hoc and formal presentations.

You will apply common sense and innovative thinking to improve platform functionality through highly effective usability.

You will present a portfolio of UI work samples for web-based interactions

You have effective questioning skills powered by curiosity and creativity

You can discern user perspectives through empathy

You use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of complex user workflows and systems

You are not afraid to validate your ideas and designs through constructive criticism

You excel in smart use of tools like Figma, Invision, and Sketch

JavaScript, CSS and HTML are your go to scripting languages

You are self-motivated and able to work under minimal supervision

Willingness and ability to learn new technologies and take on different assignments

Health Care Plan (Medical, Dental & Vision)

Life Insurance (Basic)

Paid Time Off (Vacation, Sick & Public Holidays)

Short Term Disability

Training & Development

Work From Home

Free Food & Snacks

Stock Option Plan

401K Plans

