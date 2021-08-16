Senior Product Designer - startup

Job Details

👋 Hi, we're Nextwork, a pre-seed startup building the future of professional networking.

Founded by social networking veterans and successful entrepreneurs from Bumble, Tinder, and Facebook, with multiple exits and billion-dollar products to their names, Nextwork's mission is to make professional networking more personal, productive, and profitable.

We believe that current tools are stuck in the past and haven't kept up with how people think about their professional lives. Nextwork is building a platform that will enable people from all industries to find success in their work.

We are immigrant and female founded and strongly value diversity. Our company culture is inclusive, transparent, and flexible. No corporate BS, just good humans trying to build something awesome.





Who You Are:

We're looking for an experienced and interdisciplinary senior product designer to join as a founding team member. You would work with the CEO and CTO to drive product vision, scale out the design org, and partner with engineering and marketing to launch an incredible app.

You would bring to the team a mix of talent, innovative product insights, design systems knowledge, and of course some quintessentially-startup creative problem solving. The ideal candidate would have a mix of both leadership and hands-on design experience, and thrives in a rapidly growing startup's fast-paced environment.





Qualifications:

5+ years of designing and releasing engaging products on mobile and desktop

Track record of successful zero-to-one product launches

Expertise in UI, UX, and interaction design using modern tools such as Figma, Sketch, Framer, Principle, etc.

Excellent communication, presentation and collaboration skills with a strong ability to influence cross-functionally

You feel right at home in a fast-paced and highly-dynamic environment





Nice to Haves

Some coding and basic proficiency with HTML, CSS, JS, etc.

Previously worked on a product with millions of users, and are well-versed in internationalization and accessibility



