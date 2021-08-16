Senior UX/UI Designer (SaaS)

Job Details

You know how no one picks up the phone these days?

Or when you call someone and the voicemail says, “Don’t leave me a voicemail. Just text me.”

See, that’s the problem businesses face everyday when trying to reach their leads, customers, and clients.

They’re stuck doing things the old way (calling, voice-mailing, emailing) and getting old school results.

The new way to instantly engage with your leads and customers is with text messaging from real local phone numbers.

That's where Salesmsg comes into the picture...

At Salesmsg...

We believe that having conversations is good for business. The easiest, fastest, and most effective way to create conversations is with SMS text messaging.

Salesmsg is a two-way text messaging platform that helps businesses send and receive SMS text and MMS picture messages online or on the go.

We’ve all heard the saying, “it takes a village to raise a child”, but when it comes to your business, “it takes a team to grow and scale” and that's why we need your help.





// THE POSITION //---------------------------

Salesmsg is a fast-growing business texting SaaS product company in search of of a Sr. UX/UI Designer. The Sr. UX/UI Designer is responsible for the user experience design (UXD), usability, interaction, user research, and UI design for Salesmsg B2B products and services.

You will work closely with the Development, Marketing, Customer Support/Success, and Product Management team to create new features and experiences that support Salesmsg product mission and vision.





// OUR CORE VALUES //---------------------------

1. We Figure It Out.

We're a startup. Stuff will break and things will not work as you want them to. You will hit barriers and blocks keeping you from getting done what you said you'd do. You are the type of person that "come hell or high water" will figure it out. This is fun for you.

2. Seek Continuous Improvement.

We pursue GREATNESS. There’s a wealth of knowledge in books, articles, videos, courses, training events, and everywhere you look. Just Google it. If you can’t “figure it out” yourself, trust me, someone else already has for you. We're resourceful and go deep to learn the best strategies.

3. Keep it Real & Conversational.

Seeing things for “how they truly are” gives us power. In fact, we have be real in order to survive and thrive. We have to speak truthfully and honestly because if we don't things go unsaid, animosity stirs, and resentment takes over. It's debilitating for high performance teams to win. Speak truthfully and keep it real. Call it like it is. Provide solutions, not problems.

4. People First Mindset.

As we seek to constantly improve we realize that the best answers to many of the opportunities to grow, products to create, and partnerships to solidify come from our customers. Helping the customer achieve success is our ultimate goal and through that we find new ways to make our product and team better.

5. Be Flexible.

The road is never straight and there will be twists and turns and bumps and stops. We all need to row in the same direction to work together and get things done. Don't make it harder than it has to be. If it takes a few minutes, hook a brother up. Don't battle. We win together, not apart. Okay, with that out of the way, let’s get into what this role will look like for you…





// HOW WE WORK //---------------------------

This is how we do it...

We're a Remote First company with a global team of developers, designers, success, sales, and marketing members from around the world.

Our team is spread across the USA, Europe, and Asia (Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, Utah, California, Colombia, and Belarus)

We love planning & executing. So each year we get together for a retreat to work backwards to create our Annual Aim, Quarterly Rocks, Monthly Outcomes, Weekly Goals, and Daily Tasks. (It’s not perfect, but it’s good enough for now. You can help improve this too.)

Work hard and play hard. Life and work doesn't have to be so hard. The environment we created is fun, relaxed, yet backed up by results.





// THE ROLE // ---------------------------

Create flows, wireframes, and prototypes of varying fidelity that support user needs

Gather requirements and design, document, and deliver timely UX research findings and designs for a variety of B2B Web and Mobile product workflow scenarios

Pull from a breadth of expertise in UX methodologies across all phases of the product development process: discovery, research, design, build, iteration, and analysis

Draw insights from data provided by Web and Mobile analytics and research studies, and turn those insights into tangible design solutions

Develop and maintain style guides, UI components, and Design System to accelerate development and ensure consistency across Web and Mobile platforms

Understand technical product capabilities, product strategy, design constraints, B2B business requirements.

Design and conduct A/B and multivariate tests and optimize the overall web experience to maximize CTR and conversion rates

Constantly research possibilities and improvements to design next-in-class B2B solutions

Contribute to team culture by demonstrating a positive attitude, team-oriented approach, leadership qualities, and openness to learning and feedback

Mentor UX Designers on the team as part of a leadership and coaching role





// WHO IS THIS FOR? //---------------------------

1. You Have HIGH Quality Standards

Quality is everything to you. If it's not pixel perfect, it'll bug you to make it right. If this is you, then you'll work well in here. However, this perfection doesn't stop you from moving fast. You can still break things, yet maintain a high quality of design work as well as output.

2. You’re Inquisitive.

You like to figure out how and why things work. In other words, you’re a lover of product and have a burning need to understand the products nuances so you can speak intelligently about it rather than a word bumbler.

3. You Take Initiative.

You are the type that finds things that need improvement and you take action. Like I mentioned before, “you’ll be wearing lots of hats” so if you’re the type that's waiting for me or someone else to tell you what to do, please don’t apply.

4. You Are Goal & Results Oriented.

Like, you actually set goals and create a plan to achieve them. Not like a new years resolution that feels great for 27 hours then you quit. You set out to produce real results and outcomes that are tied to a big fat hairy audacious goal.

Aka: You get things done and you love the rush of accomplishment.

5. You Enjoy Working Remotely.

To succeed in this position, you’ve been working from home. With COVID and everything happening, you'll need a quiet environment to get focused work done.

6. You’re Hungry To Grow.

It’s true. We’re a fast growing company, but if you’re not interesting in growing, then we can’t serve you. In this growth oriented role, you’ll have the opportunity to grow into a larger role to potentially lead a team. We want to help grow as much as you want the company to grow

Still here?

Good.

So there you have it.

Are you a match? Do you want a REAL challenge?

Then, I think you know what to do next.

- Chris, CEO

P.S. We don't have all of the answers.

We're doing the best we can day after day with pure passion to create something meaningful.

If you're okay with bruises, cuts by a thousand knives, and more good days mixed with bad days as we grow and scale "as a team" - then, this might be right for you.