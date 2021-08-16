Job Details

Who we are

SQUĪRE is a booking and payment platform that connects people with great barbers nationwide. SQUĪRE makes it easy to discover and book the best barbers wherever you are, in just a few taps.

SQUĪRE is also the premier management platform for barbershops. Using SQUĪRE , barbers are able to engage their customers, process bookings and payments and better market their business through SQUĪRE ’s “barbershop discovery” capabilities. Fully integrated with a point of sale, inventory management and payroll systems, Squire is a one-stop solution for barbershop owners to efficiently operate their business.

With headquarters in New York and a presence in major cities in the United States and Canada, SQUĪRE has quickly become a market leader in technology solutions for the barbershop industry nationwide.

Reid Christian, an investor at Charles River Ventures (CRV) who led the Series B, said that he knew SQUĪRE would be a success when he experienced the product at Rust Belt Barbering in Buffalo, New York. Christian compared Squire to a “Venmo-like experience” with transactions. He estimates billions of dollars in men’s grooming spend.

As shops broadly reopen, SQUĪRE is in a good, timely spot to be adopted by the masses. For the co-founders, the incoming wave of interest was affirmed a long time ago. For more information, please visit getsquire.com or download the Squire iOS app from the App Store.

Summary

The UI/UX Designer has a strong background in web and mobile designs, geeks out over tech. and believes that no digital experience is perfect unless it delights customers in ways they never knew were important – but now can’t live without. You have an exuberant passion for the power of strategic design and an “anything’s possible” mindset. You’re not cynical or inflexible. You’re proud of your work, your skills, your experience and your expertise and you want to be part of something great.

Reports To

Design Team Lead

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Work on both B2B and B2C products to create designs for a variety of screen sizes and platforms, from fully responsive web experiences to mobile (touch-device) apps.

Advocate and be the voice of our customer in our product design process.

Develop and maintain artifacts that express humanity, simplicity and ingenuity.

Use customer-driven insights to design and deliver elegant, delightful customer experiences.

Work with cross-functional teams to lead design on both new and existing functionality.

Translate business requirements into (lo or hi-fi) visual concepts, prototypes, or final design artifacts.

Create interaction models, user task flows, screen designs, UI details and documentation to aid with cross-team communication, collaboration, and development.

Assist in creating the UI/UX Standards and Design Guides

Partner with engineers to iterate on designs and deliver delightful experiences.

Meet frequently in stand-ups and grooming sessions with your engineers and product team.

Requirements and Qualifications

Solid understanding of human-centered design and UX practices.

Collaborate with other designers on content, strategy, research, journey maps and user flows.

Understanding of interface and interaction patterns and best practices for various platforms, as well as experience working within a responsive web and native mobile design frameworks.

Experience working within established brand guidelines and style guides. Interest in helping govern digital guidelines and flex systems where needed.

Research the latest technologies, best practices, and online/mobile visual and interaction design trends to provide recommendations for the team.

Ability to work from low fidelity to high fidelity.

Ability to create animated prototypes to show your ideas (After Effects is a huge plus).

Up-to-date with leading design stacks, best practices, and trends.

Ability to work collaboratively within cross-disciplinary teams, as well as ability to work independently.

Articulate complex visions through simple, elegant designs.

Confidence in sharing in-progress work at any level of fidelity with teammates.

Craft elegant presentation and storytelling capabilities to share designs with teammates.

Understanding and utilization of Lean and Agile methodologies.

Proficiency with current design tools (Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, etc.)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong emotional intelligence and an ability for dynamic partnership across departments.

Detail-oriented and data-driven.

Able to successfully organize and manage working with large teams of people.

Impeccable time management and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Self-motivated and self-sufficient with a strategic mindset.

Ability to present, upon request, your portfolio which includes project examples that showcase digital branding, UI elements and illustration.

SQUĪRE provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.