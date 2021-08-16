Job Details

FH Health - Digital & Mobile UX Designer

** Position will be fully remote during COVID-19 **





Company Description

FH Health was founded by a group of concerned tech entrepreneurs who challenged themselves to assist in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Two weeks later the team was in the Prime Minister’s Office with an innovative technology solution which would later become FH Health. FH Health is a technology startup focused on transforming the traditional clinic experience to bring together the disparate patient care and diagnostic elements to solve the speed, service quality and scale problems that exist in the healthcare industry. What started as a solution for testing COVID-19 has evolved into a leading health-tech company.

FH Health provides COVID-19 testing services for corporations and communities that need peace of mind or clearance to operate. We offer 4 different types of tests - RT-PCR Testing, Express PCR, Rapid Antigen & Antibody IgM Testing and currently have 8 locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

Our mission is to simplify health. We envision a world where seeing a Dr or Specialist, booking an appointment or filling a prescription is as simple as ordering an Uber.

Find us on the web:

https://www.fhhealth.com/





Job Description

As our ideal candidate, you are passionate, creative, enjoy working in a fast-growing startup and dedicated to driving user experience forward. You will be involved in every aspect of the product development process, from brainstorming and gathering user insights to designing the user experience and getting user feedback. You will be expected to utilize your full range of skills from research, UX design, interaction design and visual design. You are resourceful, motivated and a go-getter. You “own” your job and have a high standard of achievement. You are flexible and open to feedback and ideas.

NOTE: Please be sure to include a link to your portfolio or case studies within your resume. This role is not appropriate for Junior Designers.





Your Responsibilities:

Drive the design process from beginning to end

Ability to turn complex challenges and transform them into intuitive and beautiful web-based designs

Apply design thinking methods and a user-centered design processes to create compelling and award-wining solutions

Research competitors to learn from their successes and failures

Visualize design problems and information in ways that are easy for other team members to comprehend and can effectively articulate design concepts via low-fidelity sketches and wireframes

Deliver high-fidelity mockups and prototypes to ensure the development team’s success

Conduct and analyze user research and usability testing

Ask smart questions and champion new ideas, improvements and innovation

Contribute to design guidelines and best practices





Required Skills:

5+ years of experience as a UX designer of mobile applications, we are looking for someone that can hit the ground the running and mentor Junior Designers

Experience with user research, user testing, and user flows, this role will have a really strong emphasis on User Research

Excellent communication, presentation and collaboration skills

Skilled in Adobe XD or similar software

Ability to manage multiple projects while consistently deliver outstanding designs

Experience working in an Agile development environment

Knowledge of WCAG (accessibility) requirements is an asset





Nice to Have:

Experience working in the healthcare industry

Prior experience working remotely full-time





Benefits:

Competitive salary

A fun-loving, supportive, environment where people are challenged and expected to grow

Potential for career advancement in just about any line of business





FH Health is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law.

If you are an individual with a disability and require a reasonable accommodation to complete any part of the application process, or are limited in the ability or unable to access or use this online application process and need an alternative method for applying, you may contact info@fhhealth.com for assistance.

We thank all applicants in advance for their interest in this position, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.