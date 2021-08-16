Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About us

We are a profitable and fast-growing healthcare startup – a small and mighty team of around 80, helping people to find, enroll in, and use ACA health coverage. We’ve doubled in each of the past two years and are now the largest ACA enrollment platform after healthcare.gov, having helped over 6 million people enroll in health coverage. We're a mission-driven team that advocates for and cares deeply about the people we serve.





We are a double bottom-line company: revenues and enrollments in ACA coverage. The ACA brings high quality, comprehensive, and affordable health coverage within reach for low-income Americans. And we exist to make that promise a reality. Your contribution will positively impact hundreds of thousands of people, helping them to navigate the complex and confusing health insurance industry and to access health care when they need it.





About the role

We are looking for a Product Designer to join our growing team. As a hands-on Product Designer, you’ll connect with our users, design intuitive and beautiful user interfaces, and use data to inform best-in-class solutions. Your ideas and designs will have a big impact on people’s lives.





As part of our core HealthSherpa design team, you will be involved in every step from research, ideation, design, partnering with Product Managers and Engineering on development, to measuring and learning to inform the best possible experience for our users.

Your responsibilities

Develop user research and testing across all stages of the design process

Attend meetings and gather requirements to analyze user needs, set scope and interface strategies

Produce flowcharts, wireframes, prototypes, and product specs

Develop elegant visual designs & interactions

Partner with Product Managers, Support, Marketing & Sales to ideate, execute and launch products

Partner with Engineering through development cycles including testing

Present product design ideas to other teams and senior leadership

Give and solicit feedback from designers and partners

Contribute to the management of our design language system

Your experience

5+ years experience with end-to-end product design

Experience working in lean and agile environments

Experience with both enterprise and direct to consumer products

Collect and interpret both qualitative and quantitative feedback

Experience with UX tools like Sketch, Figma, User Testing, Hotjar and more

Familiar with web technologies and their impact on the feasibility of design solutions

Prototyping & wireframing experience

Nice to haves

Worked at an insure-tech related startup

Affordable Care Act and/or Health policy knowledge

SaaS product design experience

Familiar with marketplace design - supply & demand dynamics

What we offer

Great compensation package and meaningful equity in a high-growth, profitable company

A shiny Mac and the other productivity accessories you need

Health, vision, and dental insurance for you, your spouse, and dependents

Parental leave

401K after a grace period

Ample vacation and holidays

Catered or restaurant lunch, daily

Free parking / Commuter benefit

We're building a diverse and inclusive work environment where we learn from each other, respect one another, and welcome different lived experiences. We encourage people of diverse backgrounds, experiences, identities, abilities, and perspectives to apply. We are an equal opportunity employer and a fun place to work. Come join the team at HealthSherpa.