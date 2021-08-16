Senior Product Designer
About us
We are a profitable and fast-growing healthcare startup – a small and mighty team of around 80, helping people to find, enroll in, and use ACA health coverage. We’ve doubled in each of the past two years and are now the largest ACA enrollment platform after healthcare.gov, having helped over 6 million people enroll in health coverage. We're a mission-driven team that advocates for and cares deeply about the people we serve.
We are a double bottom-line company: revenues and enrollments in ACA coverage. The ACA brings high quality, comprehensive, and affordable health coverage within reach for low-income Americans. And we exist to make that promise a reality. Your contribution will positively impact hundreds of thousands of people, helping them to navigate the complex and confusing health insurance industry and to access health care when they need it.
About the role
We are looking for a Product Designer to join our growing team. As a hands-on Product Designer, you’ll connect with our users, design intuitive and beautiful user interfaces, and use data to inform best-in-class solutions. Your ideas and designs will have a big impact on people’s lives.
As part of our core HealthSherpa design team, you will be involved in every step from research, ideation, design, partnering with Product Managers and Engineering on development, to measuring and learning to inform the best possible experience for our users.
Your responsibilities
- Develop user research and testing across all stages of the design process
- Attend meetings and gather requirements to analyze user needs, set scope and interface strategies
- Produce flowcharts, wireframes, prototypes, and product specs
- Develop elegant visual designs & interactions
- Partner with Product Managers, Support, Marketing & Sales to ideate, execute and launch products
- Partner with Engineering through development cycles including testing
- Present product design ideas to other teams and senior leadership
- Give and solicit feedback from designers and partners
- Contribute to the management of our design language system
Your experience
- 5+ years experience with end-to-end product design
- Experience working in lean and agile environments
- Experience with both enterprise and direct to consumer products
- Collect and interpret both qualitative and quantitative feedback
- Experience with UX tools like Sketch, Figma, User Testing, Hotjar and more
- Familiar with web technologies and their impact on the feasibility of design solutions
- Prototyping & wireframing experience
Nice to haves
- Worked at an insure-tech related startup
- Affordable Care Act and/or Health policy knowledge
- SaaS product design experience
- Familiar with marketplace design - supply & demand dynamics
What we offer
- Great compensation package and meaningful equity in a high-growth, profitable company
- A shiny Mac and the other productivity accessories you need
- Health, vision, and dental insurance for you, your spouse, and dependents
- Parental leave
- 401K after a grace period
- Ample vacation and holidays
- Catered or restaurant lunch, daily
- Free parking / Commuter benefit
We're building a diverse and inclusive work environment where we learn from each other, respect one another, and welcome different lived experiences. We encourage people of diverse backgrounds, experiences, identities, abilities, and perspectives to apply. We are an equal opportunity employer and a fun place to work. Come join the team at HealthSherpa.