Job Details

About Avise

Avise, started in 2020 by a Peloton co-founder and by an experienced accounting leader, is reimagining the long overlooked core finance and accounting systems of the modern enterprise. We use cloud-native technology to be the single source for the entirety of a company’s financially-relevant information. It’s time for the CFO’s office to join the 21st century.

We’re a small company. We move quickly and aren’t held back by legacy technology or bureaucracy. We have solid VC backing, and we have the resources to realize our ambitious vision. See the article in Forbes for more of our story: (Forbes on Avise).

Avise is fully remote, with team members across the US.

Overview

Avise is hiring a UX Designer, reporting to our Head of Product. You’ll collaborate closely with the Product Team, Lead Designer, and individuals across the company to create intuitive and powerful experiences, and help support the delivery of an outstanding, quality product. The ideal candidate will be passionate about design and usability, highly organized, detail-oriented, and eager to work within a small, agile team.

You’ll be joining a fast-paced team that is passionate about technology, building products we’re proud of, and upholding a strong, collaborative team culture.

Responsibilities

Conceptualize and design intuitive experiences and features that focus on usability and industry standards and trends.

Act as a staunch advocate and defender of user experience best practices.

Rapidly create multiple concepts and prototypes to better explore and illustrate potential design solutions.

Develop and maintain UI components, styles, and patterns as part of our design system.

Produce final, polished design specs for engineers to build.

Conduct usability testing with customers to refine your designs so that we’re confident we’re shipping the best solution based on user feedback. Be comfortable with and expect iteration.

Develop personas, usage scenarios, storyboards, and screen flows where needed.

Collaborate closely with members of the Product and Development teams to create and deliver an intuitive, cohesive, consistent user experience and ensure the final product achieves the intended outcome.

Requirements