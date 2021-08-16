All Jobs
Graphic Designer

ADT is seeking an innovative, strategic and multidisciplinary Graphic Designer for a full-time position. You’ll be collaborating with our award-winning Creative Director, who’s built a best-in-class creative shop. The ideal candidate is a visual master, has meticulous attention to detail. They must be able to make confident design decisions and be comfortable presenting work to others. They should have a passion for their craft, absorbing trends, and tapping into culture to drive successful creative and on-target ideas. We constantly collaborate as a team, so you should enjoy strategizing, conceptualizing and designing with others, all across the company.

  • Ideate compelling concepts and developing those concepts into clear design solutions
  • Present concepts and design to internal teams
  • Represent design and brand look/feel in graphic design and photography.
  • Work with a team of talented creatives to push ADT’s brand to the next level
  • Manage and prioritize multiple projects from concept to completion
  • Monitoring projects through all phases of production from initial sketches to press checks
  • Coordinates, manages and ensures timely delivery of all asset requests
  • Ensures designs are of the highest quality and maintains consistency of brand and industry leading status
  • Very high knowledge and capabilities in graphic editing software, lighting and photographic composition.
  • Demonstrates ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing with all levels of company personnel
  • Ability to conceptualize ideas and develop plan of execution
  • Must be able to work independently and exercise own judgement in absence of supervisor
  • Highly organized, detail oriented, self-starter, proactive, energetic, highly motivated
  • Experience in an agency environment or corporate brand role for 3+ years
  • Passion for branding and an understanding of creating and extending brand identity systems
  • Self-motivated, hardworking, well organized and resilient to the ever changing needs, timelines and deliverables

  • Highly skilled in graphic design, illustration and visual design
  • Excellent verbal communication
  • Proven ability to manage time across several work streams
  • Keen interest in digital products and technology
  • Excellent in Adobe Creative Suite
  • Multimedia & video skills a plus
ADT Security
Visit Website
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Denver,CO
Date posted
Aug 16, 2021
