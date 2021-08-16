Job Details

Job Summary

ADT is seeking an innovative, strategic and multidisciplinary Graphic Designer for a full-time position. You’ll be collaborating with our award-winning Creative Director, who’s built a best-in-class creative shop. The ideal candidate is a visual master, has meticulous attention to detail. They must be able to make confident design decisions and be comfortable presenting work to others. They should have a passion for their craft, absorbing trends, and tapping into culture to drive successful creative and on-target ideas. We constantly collaborate as a team, so you should enjoy strategizing, conceptualizing and designing with others, all across the company.

Responsibilities and Duties

Ideate compelling concepts and developing those concepts into clear design solutions

Present concepts and design to internal teams

Represent design and brand look/feel in graphic design and photography.

Work with a team of talented creatives to push ADT’s brand to the next level

Manage and prioritize multiple projects from concept to completion

Monitoring projects through all phases of production from initial sketches to press checks

Coordinates, manages and ensures timely delivery of all asset requests

Ensures designs are of the highest quality and maintains consistency of brand and industry leading status

Very high knowledge and capabilities in graphic editing software, lighting and photographic composition.

Demonstrates ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing with all levels of company personnel

Ability to conceptualize ideas and develop plan of execution

Must be able to work independently and exercise own judgement in absence of supervisor

Highly organized, detail oriented, self-starter, proactive, energetic, highly motivated

Qualifications

Experience in an agency environment or corporate brand role for 3+ years

Passion for branding and an understanding of creating and extending brand identity systems

Self-motivated, hardworking, well organized and resilient to the ever changing needs, timelines and deliverables

Skills: