Graphic Designer
Job Summary
ADT is seeking an innovative, strategic and multidisciplinary Graphic Designer for a full-time position. You’ll be collaborating with our award-winning Creative Director, who’s built a best-in-class creative shop. The ideal candidate is a visual master, has meticulous attention to detail. They must be able to make confident design decisions and be comfortable presenting work to others. They should have a passion for their craft, absorbing trends, and tapping into culture to drive successful creative and on-target ideas. We constantly collaborate as a team, so you should enjoy strategizing, conceptualizing and designing with others, all across the company.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Ideate compelling concepts and developing those concepts into clear design solutions
- Present concepts and design to internal teams
- Represent design and brand look/feel in graphic design and photography.
- Work with a team of talented creatives to push ADT’s brand to the next level
- Manage and prioritize multiple projects from concept to completion
- Monitoring projects through all phases of production from initial sketches to press checks
- Coordinates, manages and ensures timely delivery of all asset requests
- Ensures designs are of the highest quality and maintains consistency of brand and industry leading status
- Very high knowledge and capabilities in graphic editing software, lighting and photographic composition.
- Demonstrates ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing with all levels of company personnel
- Ability to conceptualize ideas and develop plan of execution
- Must be able to work independently and exercise own judgement in absence of supervisor
- Highly organized, detail oriented, self-starter, proactive, energetic, highly motivated
- Qualifications
- Experience in an agency environment or corporate brand role for 3+ years
- Passion for branding and an understanding of creating and extending brand identity systems
- Self-motivated, hardworking, well organized and resilient to the ever changing needs, timelines and deliverables
Skills:
- Highly skilled in graphic design, illustration and visual design
- Excellent verbal communication
- Proven ability to manage time across several work streams
- Keen interest in digital products and technology
- Excellent in Adobe Creative Suite
- Multimedia & video skills a plus