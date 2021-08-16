Job Details

Position - Product Designer

Job Location - Mumbai/Bangalore - INDIA

Qualification – Any Graduate

Years of Exp – 2 - 5





About Us

upGrad is an online education platform building the careers of tomorrow by offering the most industry-relevant programs in an immersive learning experience. Our mission is to create a new digital-first learning experience to deliver tangible career impact to individuals at scale. upGrad currently offers programs in Data Science, Machine Learning, Product Management, Digital Marketing, and Entrepreneurship, etc. upGrad is looking for people passionate about management and education to help design learning programs for working professionals to stay sharp and stay relevant and help build the careers of tomorrow.

upGrad was awarded the Best Tech for Education by IAMAI for 2018-19

upGrad was also ranked as one of the LinkedIn Top Startups 2018: The 25 most sought-after startups in India

upGrad was earlier selected as one of the top ten most innovative companies in India by FastCompany.

We were also covered by the Financial Times along with other disruptors in Ed-Tech

upGrad is the official education partner for Government of India - Startup India program

ur program with IIIT B has been ranked #1 program in the country in the domain of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning





Roles & Responsibilities





Reviewing and improving our current platforms

Define visual elements, product elements, and overall design

Individually contribute to projects along with the product manager, developers and stakeholders

Interacting with the team for ideation and work critique

Evaluate and set best UI practices and standards

Creating functional as well as beautiful solutions to most hideous of problems across all devices

Intriguing us with new ideas, thoughts or observations

Skills Required





Full time based in Mumbai/Bangalore , we like to work collaboratively

2 - 5 years of relevant design experience

User obsessed with strong Visual skills

Hold other creative inclinations; we believe hobbies are integral part of Designer’s growth Freedom to execute with an opportunity to build a new product



