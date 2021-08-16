All Jobs
Product Designer

At Hammer Of The Gods (HOT-G) we are building tools and experiences for millions of developers to build AI for billions of edge devices. As the first full time product designer, you will set the vision with the leadership team on product experiences, brand, and user research.

What you will be working on:

  • Work with CEO directly to prototype, build, and set the product experiences for our users and customers
  • Work with CTO and engineering teams on product design - we emphasize on collaboration
  • Talk to our users and customers, and learn and iterate
  • Collaborate with marketing, data science, engineering, and research to synthesize our experiences
  • Iterate on product ideas through design and animation before building them

Required skills:

  • Expertise in UI, UX, and/or visual design
  • Design experience at a tech, product-driven company
  • Ability to rapidly prototype and work with abstract ideas
  • Familiar with tools like or similar to Figma, Farmer, Principal, Zeplin

Some challenges we’ve faced in the past:

  • Visualizing AI predictions on mobile for hot swapped AI models
  • No-code/Zero-code experiences for users to build complex computations (machine learning operations)


Hammer Of The Gods
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 16, 2021
