Graphic Designer - User Acquisition

Job Details

AppGrooves is seeking an experienced and talented graphic designer to join its fast-growing team in the mobile app & technology industry. To be successful in this role, you will have a strong command of graphic storytelling, a broad portfolio of branded designs, and the ability to collaborate with multiple teams across the company. As our graphic designer, you will be tasked with creating high-performing digital ad creative for the user acquisition team, collaborating on engaging social media posts, and generating regular email banner graphics for campaigns.

Job Responsibilities & Duties:

Perform competitor research to ensure brand relevance.

Design mockups, templates, social media posts, email content, and more.

Analyze performance metrics for graphic content to identify strengths and possible improvements.

Contribute to content planning discussions and participate in the content creation workflow.

Apply visual branding techniques to help create a cohesive & recognizable brand identity.

Job Skills & Requirements:

2+ years experience as an in-house graphic designer OR equivalent portfolio.

Plus if 2+ years experience working with ad platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google

Huge plus experience with optimizing graphics for ad performance and/or social media performance

Experience with digital analytics platforms, particularly Google Analytics and social media platforms.

Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, Canva, After Effects or similar.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong research skills. Must be able to conduct regular research projects and translate findings into key actionable insights.

Flexible and excited to wear many hats. Working in a startup environment is fast-paced, and team members must be willing to pivot quickly.

Significant experience using Google Docs/Sheets/Slides.

Self-motivated, driven, and highly creative.

About Us

AppGrooves is an app discovery website that uses a unique data-driven algorithm to make it easy to find the best mobile apps in the App Store & Google Play. We are launching a new, first-of-its-kind service to help users save money on apps and app purchases, and that’s why we need you!

Additional Details

This part-time position for up to 15 hours per week is remote, work-from-home.

Available at least 1 hour per day from 9 am to 12 pm PST/PDT to attend team meetings.

Pay is hourly OR a flat fee, depending on the individual and their time commitment.

AppGrooves issues payment on a monthly basis for all employees & contractors.

AppGrooves is an Equal Opportunity Employer. AppGrooves’ employment decisions are made without regard with race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, marital status, ancestry, physical or mental disability, veteran status, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status.

Reports to: Marketing Manager

Hiring Process:

We always run paid trials before we make a long term offer. Each chosen applicant will complete 1 paid trial after an initial interview. Each trial will pay a flat fee for completion of the trial.

1) For the trial, we will ask you to create 1 design draft or mock-up for a specific campaign (details will be provided via google slides).

2) The design does not have to be polished or final by any means, but it will be evaluated along these metrics:

Creativity & visual storytelling Brand fit Process - this is where we would like to hear about how you came up with this design! Did you base your choices on past experience, or did you do some research into the elements that perform well with users in our target demographic? There are no wrong answers. Big plus if you can tie in your process to our business goals.

3) We will give you 72 hours to complete your draft or mockup. If you need more time, please let us know. The sooner you can finish the better!

4) After the trial, we will meet to discuss your work and if selected, offer you a contract.



