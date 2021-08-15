Brand Designer

Job Details

About Okendo:

Okendo is a customer-marketing platform trusted by 3,000+ of the world’s fastest-growing consumer brands like Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS. The platform is a suite of integrated marketing products including customer ratings and reviews, UGC, and Q&A which brands use to build trust, drive sales, and maximize customer lifetime value.

Our growth exceeded 300% in 2020, so we raised a $5.3 million seed round from Index Ventures in April 2021 to double our global team and accelerate our progress on building the ecommerce marketing platform of the future. 🚀

We're product-centric, customer-obsessed and on a mission to build the world's best commerce enablement software. If you like being at the bleeding edge of marketing tech and working with passionate people then Okendo is for you.

About the role:

This role will provide a forward-thinking and passionate visual designer with the opportunity to apply their expertise as part of a team dedicated to creating the new standard in customer reviews.

What will I be responsible for:

Collaborate with various GTM teams including Product Marketing, Community Marketing and Partners on the design and development of creative solutions for Okendo’s marketing campaigns, landing pages, new product teasers, and a wide range of other projects.

Identify and communicate best practices for design within the team.

Build reusable design assets and libraries for future use.

Communicate with other team members to determine the best solutions to difficult problems.

Makes suggestions and participate in moving Okendo forward by being an expert in what you do.

What experience and qualifications do I need?

We are looking for a designer who can build creative and usable experiences; importantly, this role requires a designer who has a great understanding of fundamental design principles.

Figma is our tool of choice but we're happy for you to use whatever tools you need to get the job done whether it's Sketch, Invision or the Adobe Suite.

Experience with working in a start-up environment will be highly regarded.

A keen interest in experimenting with web technologies or motion graphics will also be highly regarded but not required.

Benefits:

Highly competitive compensation package.

100% coverage of employee health insurance.

Comprehensive dental, life, disability and vision coverage.

Generous PTO and vacation policy.

Join an experienced, talented, and highly motivated team.

Exposure to the biggest and best eCommerce brands globally.

Work remotely in the USA or from our Miami office

More About Okendo:

Raised a $5.3M seed round from Index in April.

What our customers are saying: https://apps.shopify.com/okendo-reviews

Other positions: https://www.okendo.io/careers/



