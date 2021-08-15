Senior UI/UX Designer for SaaS Product

Job Details

I am looking for a great individual Senior UI/UX Designer working for SaaS Product as a team member.





Role:

- create the beautiful and simplified UI/UX in Figma

- have the excellent communication with developers to create the best product. This includes Slack text chatting and Zoom video meeting.





Qualification:

- fully available from 11:00 am to 18:00 pm UTC+9. Fast Response while working.

- Perfect Figma Experience including customized pixel perfect UI and prototype

- Dribble, Behance or portofolio web site showing your competency

- be able to create fully reusable style guidelines which is used by many other UI/UX designers

- Highly Organized Logical Thinking Skills

- Self-Motivated Working, Research and Learning Skills

- Very interested in Remote Work and Team Collaboration Tools

- Individual Dependent Designer who are not working as agency(This is needed. We are going to work as a dedicated team)

- Fluent English

- Nobody outworks you in terms of UI/UX





About us:

We are working remotely from all over the worlds. Mainly, we are creating the collaboration software using video and audio. We all are the self-motivated talented people and respect each others always to make better product every day.





About me:

I have developer mind-set normally, but I really love marketing and sales side at the same time. Please read my code of conduct. https://medium.com/@atyenoria/my-code-of-conduct-and-professional-attitude-a947e2c882ca

I am always fully paying attention to communication because frictionless and productive communication work well no matter what you work on with others.





About Product:

VoicePing is the remote work office software in which everyone can have a quick call. This is really needed for better communication exceeding Zoom, Skype, Teams, Slack calls. Please check the website. http://voice-ping.com/en

We have many projects in addition to this app. It might be possible that you have another product's UI/UX designing opportunity.





Screening Process:

Please apply to this job. I don't need too much detailed your portfolio links at first. I will contact you. Firstly, we will start the trial 50 hours project with some discount 15% for the hourly rate. we will have the longer contract only after we confirm that we are working well together. We will use the time tracker for this job without manual tacking. Thanks for reading!





It is also okay to contact me from linkedin when applying. https://www.linkedin.com/in/akinori-nakajima-b72326a1





Expected salary and work volumes :

$28.00-$35.00/hr, 20hours ~ 45hours/week