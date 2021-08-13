Job Details

Your mission is to help people fall in love!

Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) is a dating app that’s getting to the heart of meaningful connections. And like in any good relationship, we want to cultivate empathy, teamwork, and a celebration of different perspectives. We’re not only seeking candidates who are just as excited about dating and relationships as we are, but who also have diverse backgrounds and skillsets. Sound like you? Keep reading!

Passion is key, but it’s equally important that you’re excited to work with our engineering and product teams to make positive and impactful changes for our daters. If solving challenging problems for millions of daters across the world makes your heart flutter, we want you! As a Product Designer, you’ll work on high-visibility features with supportive, cross-functional team members in a highly collaborative environment. You’ll contribute to an app that reaches millions of daters daily. You’ll help your team thrive and grow. It’s all part of working toward our company mission: to give everyone a chance at love Our job can be deeply challenging, but it’s also immensely rewarding and tons of fun!

About Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel's mission is to give everyone a chance at love. Instead of asking you to swipe through infinite profiles, our smart algorithm curates only your best matches and sends them to you once daily. Our "slow dating" approach emphasizes savoring each real connection—and even finding delight in the journey. Globally, CMB has sparked thousands of lasting relationships. We were named one of the "Top 10 Dating Apps" by Time Magazine, and "Best App If You're Trying to Marie Kondo Your Dating Life" by Women's Health.

Responsibilities

Design simple, easy-to-use flows and experiences that delight our users

Partner with PMs, engineers, and copywriters across the company to oversee user experience for products and features from conception to launch

Develop deep empathy for our customers and use research to inform design solutions

Contribute to high-level strategic decisions with the product team

Work cross-functionally with product managers, designers, marketers, and engineers to provide key user insights from research that will help define the product roadmap and drive the creation of engaging, high-quality, global user experiences

Lead relevant and thoughtful conversations within cross-functional teams to promote design-thinking and customer-centric culture

Own the design process from end to end: identify important people problems, take designs from early concepts to pixel-perfect final production, and incorporate user research, prototypes, and quantitative data to inform decision making along the way

Produce lo-fi and hi-fi mobile designs while advocating for, iterating upon, and delivering high-impact design solutions in line with business goals

Qualifications

2+ years mobile design experience

Online portfolio demonstrating excellent visual and interaction design skills

Knowledge of Figma, Sketch or similar design and prototyping tools

Knowledge of asset production workflow and design standards across iOS, Android, and Web

Independent problem solver that requires very little guidance: can identify important people problems, take design projects from early concept to final production, and thrives in a fast-paced environment

Excellent organization and presentation skills to structure design proposals and documentation in a way that can be easily understood and modified by others

Systems-thinker with the ability to go beyond the pixels and design with genuine human interactions in the offline world in mind (e.g. real people going on real dates)

An advocate for high-impact design culture: relishes giving and receiving feedback, understands the art of constructive, ego-less design critique, and seeks feedback from customers and coworkers in order to constantly raise the quality bar

Have shipped product

Bonus Points

4+ years design experience, with at least 2+ years designing for mobile devices

Bachelor's degree in design, human factors, fine art, or related field

Experience working with a design system; its curation, maintenance, and dissemination

Experience with After Effects, Lottie, and the application of motion design within a mobile environment

Experience designing for an international audience





Please note: This position is fully remote and open to designers living in Canada and US only.