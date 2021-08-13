Sr. Graphic Designer

Job Details

SUMMARY

We are looking for a hyper-creative, impact-oriented, enthusiastic design thinker to lead and elevate our design team to help us change the world. We envision a thriving world where all people are valued, communities prosper, and the measured impact of our actions guides decision making. Great design and engaging storytelling are key tools we use to amplify that impact across the globe.

As a key member of the marketing, communications, and storytelling team, the Senior Graphic Designer will lead overall visual branding for the Center and collaborate on key design services on external projects. This includes evaluating client needs, conceptualizing creative ideas, data visualization, mentoring student designers, managing multiple projects, leading branding efforts, and creating advanced and visually compelling designs in multiple mediums including print, web, presentations, social media and post-production graphic design.

The Sorenson Impact Center strongly encourages diverse applicants (please circulate widely), especially those who self-identify as Black, Native or Indigenous, People of Color, LGBTQIA+, non-binary, living with disabilities, neurodivergent, young, speak English as a second language, and others from overlooked / underestimated communities.

ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Designs a range of creative material, e.g. catalog, poster, brochure, billboard, etc. using sophisticated computer equipment and software programs.

Leads the Center’s overall visual branding strategy and direction.

Oversees data visualization design and creative visual articulation for external projects.

Manages the Center’s website.

Collaborates with storytelling team for video graphic design support.

May mentor or act as a supervisor to students, junior designers, and contract designers.

May hire outside vendors including photographers, illustrators, and/or production artists to meet particular styles of photography, or illustration.

Meets with clients initially to determine needs, budget and deadlines; meets subsequently to discuss changes and finalize the project.

Researches and studies ideas related to each project; conceptualizes original work to communicate the intent of the project.

Develops cost estimates for clients by balancing the needs of the project with the available budget.

Determines size and arrangement of illustrative material and copy, selects style and size of type, chooses color/s, and arranges layout based upon available space.

Completes pre-press check by ensuring colors and saturation are exact, overlap properly and do not leave gaps, and ensures inks are solid and in the correct place.

SKILLS

A strong drive and desire to help create positive change in the world.

Must have a deep passion for design and visual communication and a strong and diverse portfolio.

Strong data visualization experience.

An understanding of the latest trends in the design world to stay relevant.

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

Exceptional project management skills. Must be able to work with tight deadlines and manage various timelines.

Leadership skills including the ability to give and receive feedback and delegate tasks when necessary.

Ability to be flexible and adaptable to changing priorities.

Ability to effectively collaborate with colleagues, clients, and management while communicating effectively.

Demonstrated web and digital design experience.

Experience in social and/or environmental impact finance a plus.

Motion design and post-production graphic design experience a plus

Illustration expertise a plus.

Art direction experience a plus.

Social media management experience a plus

DISCLAIMER

This job description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications required of employees assigned to the job.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design, Illustration, or a related area, or equivalency; five years of related experience and a portfolio at the time of the interview; demonstrated effective communication skills; the ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines; and a commitment to provide excellent customer service required.

Applicants must demonstrate the potential ability to perform the essential functions of the job as outlined in the position description.PreferencesAdvanced knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite specifically Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign (Experience with Adobe Premier is a plus)

Master’s degree in design, art or related field

2+ years management experience.

Experience and ability to conduct research, design and present project deliverables to clients.

Experience facilitating meetings with clients, funders, and stakeholders.

Demonstrated critical thinking and communication skills.

Ability to collaborate and function effectively on a highly motivated, innovative, and entrepreneurial team.



