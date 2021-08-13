Job Details

About Outer Labs

We believe that now is a critical time to address the sustainability and affordability of the spaces we depend on to live, work, and play. Solving these challenges at a global scale requires better tools and technology for the people who design, build, and operate our spaces. Outer Labs brings modern human-centric design together with the latest technology to radically improve the way real estate, architecture, and construction professionals make decisions.

Some questions we find ourselves asking: ​How can we help an architect explore a thousand ideas in the time it currently takes to explore one? How can software help us optimize the quality of spaces for humans while reducing the cost and resources required to build?​ How do encourage reusable solutions that can be manufactured more sustainably and efficiently?

Answers to these questions require deep expertise in design and engineering that comes from every level of our company. This is why we’ve invested deeply in building a culture that empowers its employees to do great work and directly shape the future of its products. We want smart, creative, and intentful individuals to be part of our core team. Are you in?





Job Description

As a Product Designer at Outer Labs, you’ll work directly with our clients who own and operate real estate for some of the most admired brands on Earth. You’ll leverage domain expertise of our product managers and strategists to build a point of view for the user, then bring your designs to life with our world-class engineering team using the latest and greatest technology. As part of a growing team, you’ll also get to shape the design culture at Outer Labs and directly influence the process of design and innovation.





Responsibilities

Work directly with project stakeholders to collect information, empathize, and drive the UX/UI from concept to delivery

Coordinate with Product Strategy in conducting independent research and market analysis to balance stakeholder perspectives

Partner with product management and engineering project teams to develop a customer-centric point of view for the product

Express design intent with high-quality mockups and clickable prototypes that embody the end-to-end user journey

Leverage the full range of design expertise at Outer Labs by reviewing your work with other designers to sharpen your intuition and iterate

Own the handoff of design to Engineering with clickable prototypes, and assets

Advocate for the user experience, field questions, and make adjustments as your designs come to life

Ensure the final result provides the intended value to stakeholders by studying user behavior and working through areas of friction

Provide mentorship to designers in the context of their project deliverables

Steer us toward design systems and tools that bring consistency of quality to all projects





Required Skills

2-4 years experience working as a Product Designer, User Experience (UX) Designer, or similar role (please provide your design portfolio)

Experience building and iterating on user journeys from design research

Experience using Figma or similar tools incorporating design systems into rich applications and functional prototypes

Excellent eye for design aesthetic and latest design trends

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Experience with interactive prototyping tools is a plus (Figma, Framer, or similar)

Experience with AEC industry is strongly preferred





Benefits

Healthcare, dental, and vision insurance for employees & dependents. We cover 85% of the cost for employee, and 75% of the cost for dependents

401K with matching up to 4% of your salary

Paid parental leave for all new parents

Unlimited PTO

11 paid company holidays

Computer and home office setup with phone and internet paid for up to $100 each.

Annual stipend for education and professional development

100% remote working





Outer Labs provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.



