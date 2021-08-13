Job Details

We are a fast-growing startup that has the rare opportunity to build a successful company and do some good in the world at the same time. Copper has raised 11M in seed funding from a prominent group of investors and we are looking for an experienced UX Designer. Come get in on the ground floor and help launch Seattle’s next big B2C company.

Did you know that nearly 80% of adults in the U.S. live paycheck to paycheck? The problem starts early: there are 35 million teenagers in the U.S. that are not well served by current banks and receive almost no financial education. For parents and teens, navigating the conversation around finances is both daunting and frustrating, making money the #1 cause of conflict between parents and teens within the home.

Copper is the first of its kind, all-digital bank for teenagers and their parents. Copper teaches teens how to make smart financial decisions by developing patterned behaviors in a supervised app experience.

You will be joining a very small, well-funded team that has built successful venture-backed businesses in the past, and are ready to do it again. We are looking for an exceptional designer to help us deliver on our promise to users. We understand that design is of paramount importance and you will have a prominent seat at the table as the team works to rapidly grow our user base and feature set. You will own UX design through the delivery of the initial product and beyond.

You should have:

3+ years building simple and beautiful user experiences, ideally with significant mobile app and design system experience. Bonus points for animation and illustration experience.

A desire to build intuitive and robust applications that handle the edge cases, but also understand there are times to compromise and move fast.

Excellent communication skills and experience working within an agile team.

A startup mentality: you understand that we have a lot to figure out and plans will change. You will roll with the punches and work with the team to help us overcome the challenges we will face.

You will be a good fit for us if you are a self-starter that thinks big and you share some of our core values: humility, inclusiveness, curiosity, and building beautiful products that make our user’s lives better.

We offer competitive cash and equity compensation and benefits, including health/dental/vision insurance, 401k matching, paid time off, and a sane work/life balance. Perhaps most importantly, we believe that building a company should be a fun and rewarding journey for everyone involved.

We are an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse team. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability.