Sr. Product Designer (Remote)

Job Details

About XWP

XWP has collaborated on some of the most ambitious and successful WordPress projects and partnered with the likes of Google, News Corp, and Penske Media Corporation (PMC) to bring richer technologies and delightful user experiences to the open web.

Our team of 90+ experts (from 25+ countries and 6 continents) enjoy challenging work, service-focused and collaborative teammates, and many opportunities to grow and learn. We have a passion and enthusiasm for what we do and a sincere care for each other and our clients.

We are looking for the right person to join our design team who will support XWP’s mission of building a better web at enterprise scale by delivering exceptionally designed client and user experiences, within a supportive and growth-oriented environment.

Who You Are

You have a passion for design and and have an appetite for self-education

You have a keen eye for details, especially the small ones.

You are fueled by a balanced blend of humility and confidence.

You are an enthusiastic open web advocate.

You appreciate order and efficiency, but have an action-oriented approach.

You value autonomy and have the self-management skills to operate dependably in a fully-remote role.

What You’ve Done

Spent a few years leading the product design process for large scale projects

Developed strong proficiency using collaborative design tools like Figma

Built deep expertise creating visual concepts and testing them with users

Created engineering-ready visual designs for both web and mobile

Worked successfully as a solo designer and as part of a larger design team

Operated within the framework of an agile team (e.g. Scrum, Kanban, Lean UX)

Worked with remote team members distributed around the world

Bonus

Designed themes and editorial workflows for WordPress

Worked with major technology companies and publishers

Collaborating on projects using Github and Atlassian’s Jira

Interest in participating in and passion for giving back to the WordPress community

What You’ll Do Here

Be An Engaged Team Member

Work closely and collaboratively with others to develop solutions

Be a candid, respectful, and supportive teammate and leader

Participate in estimations for planned design efforts

Adhere to Agile SCRUM Methodologies and organizational processes

Support the engineering team as needed through implementation

Champion Design Best Practices

Participate in our design community and help grow our design expertise

Support the development and improvement of design processes and best practices

Facilitate discussion and ideation with the Product Owner, Project Architect, wider product team and client to identify possible solutions

Participate in the discovery process to understand the problem, users and their objectives, client and their objectives

Design Accessible, Engaging, User Interfaces

Advocate and design for accessibility

Create high fidelity designs and design documentation for the engineering team to implement the interactions and interface

Create artifacts (questions, user journey maps, visual concepts and prototypes) to aid in user research studies and client validation

What Success Looks Like

Be an active participant in and valuable contributor to the discovery and planning process with clients and the engineering teams

Communicate proactively with the team and client, including any changes in timeline or direction

Take responsibility for any mistakes that you may make and work with the team to resolve them

Collaborative participation across global time zones and cultures

Proactive approach to learning, growth, and sharing

Having the trust and confidence of your teammates

Leading by example and treating others with respect

Payscale & Benefits

Trust and support from your colleagues (we look out for each other and work together towards our shared goals and vision)

The rewards of a highly collaborative culture (we’re a team, not a working group)

The joys of remote work done right (schedule flexibility, skip the commute, more time for family and interests outside of work)

The chance to play an important part in helping XWP achieve its full potential and make a meaningful difference for our clients, team members and the open web.

An expected salary range of USD $90,000 to $120,000 or contractor rates of $50-$75 per hour.

Paid leave

Unleash+ allowance of $2,500 per year to enrich your life, and other benefits.





XWP is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all team members.

Are you intrigued?

Apply now (link below) and tell us about yourself, what this role will mean to you, and why you are who we want to work with.





If you are not the one we are looking for, please share this with anyone you know who might be!







