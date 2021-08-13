Job Details

About Us

NannyML is an early stage venture funded start-up. We are backed by tech leaders like the CEO of Datacamp and CTO of Collibra. At NannyML we build enterprise SaaS for supervising and correcting ML systems in production. The founders are serial entrepreneurs that previously founded a specialized machine learning company, where they became experts at building machine learning systems. At NannyML we take pride in hiring the best people and getting out of their way so that they can make things happen.

Our Values

We value freedom with responsibility, transparency and a growth mindset. We believe in generating our own luck by trying out new stuff, always asking, constantly learning, reading and meeting new people with different world-views. We appreciate that from time to time things may break in the process. Working at NannyML you will have full autonomy to make impactful decisions and prioritise and organise your work the way you see fit. You will work closely with the founders.

About the Role

We are looking for a customer-driven Senior Product Designer to create, test and iterate on both visual and non-visual prototypes. You will own visual prototyping, user research, and the UX. At NannyML we're at the cutting edge of MLOps. You'll define the UX of this field for decades to come. You will ensure our products and features are valuable for our clients, easy to use, and of the highest quality. As we grow at NannyML we expect you to grow with us into a Head of Product Design or a similar role. You will have the opportunity to have a significant impact in the areas of product, design, marketing, engineering, hiring and people management, among others.

Responsibilities

Work closely with the product manager and the entire product team to discover and validate user needs.

Take full ownership of rapid prototyping and user interaction. Identify and implement the best design methods (storyboards, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes) to show and test the solutions related to our interactive dashboard, data visualizations, and our API.

Take part and contribute to usability testing, user interviews, and other user research activities. Define and frame user problems and requirements, assumptions to test and key metrics.

Meaningfully influence product direction and strategy by defining product goals, updating the personas and iterating on solutions with users and the product team.

Collaborate with engineers during the delivery phase to ensure product meets user needs and quality standards.

Collect insights about users and clients to help sales, marketing and product teams better understand our target.

Help develop new internal tools, frameworks and processes to facilitate product prototyping and delivery.

Requirements

Previous experience as product designer in an data/AI B2B startup/scaleup and 4+ years of UX/UI design experience

Experience with design and prototyping tools and deep practical knowledge of design processes and approaches (Design Sprint, User Centered Design, Lean UX, etc.)

You are customer-obsessed and eager to design and test new solutions daily

Ability to quickly internalize advanced Machine Learning concepts and effectively communicate them to our users via design and prototypes.

You are extremely proactive, independent and comfortable in proposing new ideas. This also means holding your ground when you believe you are right.

Exceptional communication skills in English - both oral and written

You live in or are willing to move to EU time zones and you are open to travel occasionally

Nice to have

STEM background or some experience in a technical role

Basic understanding of Machine Learning or an interest in in it

Benefits

Fully Remote Working Environment

23+ Days of Planned Leave Annually

4000 Eur to choose your own hardware

Paid sick leave and private healthcare plan

We support paid parental leave

Home office, work and well-being allowances (for yoga, gym etc.), and other nice benefits.

Compensation: up to 65,000 EUR/year + equity

❤ Why you will love to join NannyML

We are a rocketship 🚀

Working with a fast-growing international SaaS startup with flat hierarchy

You will have full ownership of the things you work on, this includes a stake in the company

The team will be very appreciative for the work you do

Very flat team structure

You will have opportunity to learn how the entire company operates

😡 What you might not love

We're a small team, priorities will keep on changing and processes are not fine-tuned yet

Really fast-paced environment with a LOT of work to be done

You will have to learn new things all the time



