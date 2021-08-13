Senior Graphic Designer

Job Details

Who We Are

Atmosfarm is a software and services company focused on helping creators, brands, and artists of all kinds build thriving businesses on digital media and beyond. We believe helping creatives make and distribute their art & craft across the planet significantly improves the world we all live in.

If you are a talented, creative, critical-thinker who wants to deliberate freely with peers to create and execute big ideas, you may be a great fit for Atmosfarm. If you believe different opinions, attitudes, and ideas are the keys to a thriving organizational culture, we want to hear from you!





About the Role

Atmosfarm’s Creative Services Team helps creators produce and edit videos for multi-platform distribution to millions of viewers on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. We combine video production, editing, motion and static graphic design, images, and sound to craft the most compelling stories on video.





What You’ll Do

Develop and demonstrate a thorough understanding of our customers’ business and creative goals to produce design work that will be used in their final video products.

Achieve consensus across teams and provide deliverables within potentially tight deadlines.

Conceptualize, create, and maintain graphics packages for social media content that will reach a global audience on major social media platforms.

Collaborate daily with creative directors, video editors, and producers to create graphics that align perfectly with the aesthetics, brand, and expectations of our clients.

Collaborate with teams in the U.S. and Japan.





Qualifications

Above all, this role requires the ability to thoroughly understand a client’s brand and design aesthetic in order to successfully deliver work that adheres to those standards.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

2 years of professional design experience

Link to online portfolio demonstrating your best work

Proficiency with common design tools including Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

Strong typography skills

A passion for design with a keen awareness of the evolving landscape of available tools, technologies, resources, and trends.

Great to excellent English speaking, writing, and comprehension skills.

Strong familiarity with U.S. design trends, memes, popular culture, and internet culture.

Bonus: Previous experience with social media platforms, creators, and content.





Why Atmosfarm?

Our leadership believes the desire to be “creative and free” is innately human. This is the driving force behind how we treat our employees, internal teams, and our customers.

We aim for a high-performing, creative, and open organization that our people support and believe in, so they can thrive in all life pursuits, both professional and personal.

We’re a growing, cross-functional team with opportunities in software as well as services for some of the top digital creators on the planet.

We’re currently a remote team that believes in flexible work arrangements in order for our people to make their best contributions.



