More than 150 million music fans across the globe use Songkick to discover awesome concerts for their favorite artists and never ever miss out. With over 7 million event listings, we’re the biggest concert service on the planet. Across web, iPhone, Android, and through rich partnerships with Spotify, Pandora, Facebook and more, Songkick is the definitive and trusted home for live music online.

We’re looking for a Senior Product Designer to join the Songkick team. We’re a small, fast-moving, design-centered team that’s passionate about lowering the barrier for entry to live music. You’ll play a key role in identifying and solving meaningful problems for fans and artists worldwide, to make concert-going easier, fairer and more accessible.

Here you’ll get to:

Design products at a global scale. Your work will be seen by millions of music fans every month. You’ll nurture our products and take them from seedlings into (often) enormous giants.

Show your end-to-end, full stack design chops - from research and data driven design through to hi-fidelity prototyping and design system management.

Work across Songkick's product ecosystem, from fan apps on iOS, Android and web, to our artist platform Tourbox and promoter tools.

Helm meaningful, positive design change at Songkick - this is a team in the process of modernising its legacy products for scale, impact and delight.

Help to nurture a fast-maturing product design team, leading by example, instilling best practice and mentoring designers to maximise the team’s impact.

Design with data, leveraging rich analytics at your fingertips and access to audiences to identify trends, problems and opportunities to improve the user experience.

See the fruits of your labour - making smart, iterative product improvements to have long-lasting and measurable impact on the fan and artist experience.

Champion the user, inspire us with your perception of what’s possible, and empower the wider team to feel part of design.

Work with autonomy, trust and transparency, alongside a team of best-in-class product managers and engineers.

Learn from and collaborate with folks from across the music industry, with direct access to the Warner Music network.

Develop and grow as an individual contributor, leveraging our product design growth framework to progress, specialise and make room for new challenges.

About you:

Rich experience working in a product or UX design role - designing, shipping and optimising impactful products at scale in an agile environment. You’ll need the kind of solid intuition that comes from a good few years working in the field.

Relentlessly user focussed, leading by example to advocate for user needs throughout the product development cycle.

Totally at home working in fast-paced, iterative, agile product cycles. This is a team releasing new experiments and features every week, and renewing focus every quarter.

Demonstrable experience in initiating and leading user research, and delivering tangible value from research output.

Obsessed with the details - not just in pixels, but in the nuts-and-bolts decisions behind the UX that drive quality experiences at scale.

Comfortable leaning in on strategic plays and initiatives that drive user engagement and company growth and revenue.

Experienced in supporting and mentoring more junior designers.

Well practiced in working with design systems, and in realizing their value for the wider business.

Comfortable creating concise and engaging product copy, and in effective storytelling with the wider team

Strong collaboration skills across disciplines and department to drive change into products

Totally at home in Figma (or primed and ready to make the switch)

Bonus points for a love of live music

Benefits!

Private health insurance

Pension scheme

Cycle to work scheme

Flexible working

Spotify subscription

Freshly stocked office kitchen

Infinite coffee

Office gigs

Quarterly socials





When applying, please provide directions to your portfolio and a short cover letter outlining why you and Songkick would make an awesome fit. This is a role based out of our office in Shoreditch, East London, with flexible working options.

Songkick is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity through attracting and retaining a diverse team of employees and creating an inclusive environment for all.



