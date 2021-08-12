Senor Product Designer

Job Details

About AllTrails

AllTrails is the most trusted and used outdoors platform in the world. We help people explore the outdoors with hand-curated trail maps along with photos, reviews, and user recordings crowdsourced from our community of millions of registered hikers, mountain bikers and trail runners in 150 countries. AllTrails is frequently ranked as a top-5 Health and Fitness app and has been downloaded by over 40 million people worldwide.

Every day, we solve incredibly hard problems so that we can get more people outside having healthy, authentic experiences and a deeper appreciation of the outdoors. Join us!

What You’ll Be Doing:

Designing world-class experiences aimed at helping users search and discover new activities

Take broad, conceptual ideas and turn them into simple, intuitive, and useful products on web, iOS and Android

Collaborate with Product, Engineering, UX Research, Marketing, Data Science, Data Integrity, QA and Customer Support teams to define and build product features

Bring product initiatives to life by creating journey maps, information architecture, user flows, wireframes, prototypes, pixel-perfect UI, interaction designs, and more

Test and analyze the success of product solutions, then iterate

Provide transparency and predictability of initiatives to stakeholders

Leverage and contribute to our evolving design system

Work quickly and effectively on multiple projects

Requirements:

5+ years of professional experience researching, designing, and shipping products/features for iOS, Android, and web

Portfolio with real-world examples of customer facing products/features developed from start to finish; able to articulate your process, challenges, and learnings

Experience with qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis

Experience producing high quality visual and interaction designs; can demonstrate a strong understanding of layout, typography and visual hierarchy — every decision and pixel matters

Able to take constructive feedback and evolve designs to meet business objectives

Self-motivated with an ability to work in a fast-paced and sometimes ambiguous work environment

Master of Figma, Sketch, Zeplin, InVision, Miro, Illustrator, Photoshop, Usertesting.com, and other design tools

Humility, empathy and open-mindedness - no egos

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICATIONS WITHOUT A PORTFOLIO WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED

Bonus Points:

Passionate about the outdoors

Experience designing around maps

Experience designing for search and discovery

Interested in the intersection of art and commerce

Experience designing for various groups of people (international audiences, multi-language localization, accessibility for people with disabilities, etc.)

Our Commitment to You:

A competitive and equitable compensation plan. This is a full-time, salaried position that includes equity

Physical & mental well-being including health, dental and vision benefits + a monthly stipend for wellness expenses

Trail Days: First Friday of each month off to hit the trails!

Unlimited PTO

Flexible parental leave

Remote employee equipment stipend to create a great remote work environment

Annual continuing education stipend

Discounts on subscription and merchandise for you and your friends & family

An authentic investment in you as a human being and your career as a professional

Nature celebrates you just the way you are and so do we! At AllTrails we’re passionate about nurturing an inclusive workplace that values diversity. It’s no secret that companies that are diverse in background, age, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, ethnicity, and perspective are proven to be more successful. We’re focused on creating an environment where everyone can do their best work and thrive.