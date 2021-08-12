Job Details

Alt is on a mission to make investing in alternative assets as easy as investing in stocks. We are redefining alternative assets to include new asset classes that have historically been relegated to the territory of hobbyists and collectors, rather than investors. With Alt, we're turning sports cards – and eventually watches, sneakers, and art – into investable assets.

Our investors include VCs such as 776, First Round Capital, BoxGroup, SV Angel as well as notable angels such as the founders of Stripe, Blackrock and Coinbase. Some professional athletes, including Kevin Durant, Larry Fitzgerald, and Tobias Harris all across different sports have also invested in Alt.

What we are looking for:

As a Visual Designer at Alt, you will intertwine iconography, typography, color and space together to help create a cohesive user experience. Because the Alt Design team is small, you will have the opportunity to work on brand, marketing, and product visuals. We're looking for a visual designer to help create a visual design language for Alt. You will shape the experience that brings transparency and liquidity to all the markets we serve.

The impact you will make:

Create and maintain brand, marketing, and product visual assets.

Brainstorm, strategize and design assets for Marketing that elevate the brand and drive action (ads and promotional campaigns, graphics for our blog, GIFS, emails, social media, infographics etc.)

Partner closely with the Marketing and Product teams to ensure brand consistency and cohesiveness.

Ensure accuracy of content, editorial consistency and brand positioning for all digital work

Evolve and maintain Brand/Style Guides, templates and associated brand assets

Take creative direction from senior design leads to build out concepts, expand on existing art direction, and execute high-fidelity prototypes

Own conceptual development and delivery of visuals across different media.

Explain your design decisions and embrace feedback.

What you bring to the table: