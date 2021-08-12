Senior Mobile UX/UI Designer

Job Details

TLDR; You can solve open ended problems. You are a fantastic user interaction designer, have ridiculous attention to detail and cannot fall asleep because the website you were buying a shirt from earlier in the evening had slightly imperfect font alignment and now you have to find the designer on linkedin, email them and annoy them to fix it so you can go about your life. Also, you deeply care about solving fundamental problems, and want to make the world a safer place.





What is this Opportunity?

UIUX designers will be part of a team who’s responsible for the design, development, and testing of our next generation safety, security & coverage products. They will take a customer-centric approach to champion product features, functionality and experience and lead the design, and development by collaborating with cross functional teams during the research and definition. The ideal candidate will have experience in the consumer electronics industry.





Responsibilities

Partner with the Product Management and Engineering teams to launch digital products that simplifies the smart home for our customers

Own parts of the overall experience while adhering to our style guide, and UX patterns, but also be willing to challenge them, add to them, and make it better

Work in a fast-paced, agile environment, understanding requirements, sketching, creating wireframes, prototyping, designing, and delivering final UI specs to the development team

Lead brainstorm sessions with stakeholders and cross-functional team members in the pursuit of creating the most useful, simplest, desirable, and engaging experiences for our users

Talk to our customers and seek to understand user needs in order to arrive at design decisions that solve real problems based on insights learned

Use data to help inform design decisions that result in the best experiences for the highest number of users

Participate in team design reviews to help improve the work of your peers

Work with the marketing team to design assets that ensure brand consistency across all touch points of the customer experience





Requirements

5+ years experience designing for consumer-facing web and/or mobile products

You take a user-centered approach to designing products. You seek feedback and challenge assumptions

You are an effective communicator, never hide bad news, confront roadblocks that pop up, and challenge ideas while keeping an open mind and seek to learn new things

You are comfortable with ambiguity, seek clarity, and solve problems creatively

You always ask if something can be better, love trying new things and iterating toward a better solution

You have an incredible eye for design detail, and understand that it’s the consistency in the little things that build trust with users. You are a protector of the brand

You have a passion for the smart home and a desire to be a part of making it simple for everyone

You have a strong portfolio that not only shows your beautiful work, but also the process you used to arrive at it



