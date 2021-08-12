Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

Owler is looking for a Senior Product Designer to lead UX and visual design. In this role you will be responsible for leading Product Design for all of Owler's products, marketing and brand. You will be helping build products used by millions of business professionals from around the world for Sales and Competitive Intelligence. You’ll be a critical part of our small and dedicated team, with the opportunity to make a huge impact.

What You'll Do:

Lead all design initiatives including UX and Visual design to help build Owler’s product from initial requirements to release.

Work closely with Product, Engineering and Marketing to develop and execute on Owler’s product roadmap, conversion strategies & brand

Lead user research and testing to understand and visualize key user needs to help take the Owler product & UX to the next level.

Help drive a user-focused approach to product development.

Encourage adherence to design standards and develop & manage Owler's design system.

Skills & Requirements:

5+ years of experience as a user experience, product or interaction designer.

Experience managing a small design team

Experience leading projects or product design efforts from concept through execution.

Ability to seek out and incorporate customer and usage data to understand user behavior and make better data-driven design decisions.

Experience working on web-based applications and agile development.

Strong verbal and written communication skills including the ability to present to both business and technical stakeholders.

Experience with data visualization and analytics

Experience with Figma desired

What You Receive:

Competitive compensation

Comprehensive time off & generous leave policies

Excellent medical, dental, and vision options

401(k) matching, life insurance, commuter benefits, and parental leave plans

Collaborative, transparent and fun-loving office culture

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Owler - a Meltwater company, a global leader in sales intelligence, is currently seeking a Senior Product Designer

Owler is the world’s largest community-based competitive insights platform that more than 5 million business professionals use for sales intelligence and to outsmart their competition and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily.

Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence and now Outside Insight, gives businesses the information advantage they need to stay ahead. More than 30,000 companies have used Meltwater’s media intelligence to stay on top of billions of online conversations and extract relevant insights to strategically manage their brands. Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on the local expertise of 55 offices across six continents. Meltwater is also committed to fostering the data science ecosystem through MEST, a pan-African entrepreneurial program and incubator, and Shack15, a global data science community. Learn more at meltwater.com.

All of our solutions are fully web-based, offered as a service, and based on a modern technology stack. This is your opportunity to be part of a small agile team within a big multinational organization!

We are more than 2000 people across the globe, so there is a lot going on. We believe in diversity and inclusion, and building teams with a wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives. This approach not only raises the quality of our products for our customers, but makes collaboration along the way much more fun.

Read our underthehood blog to see which problems our engineers are solving. Also have a look at what life is like at Meltwater and visit our company profiles on LinkedIn, Xing, Facebook, and Twitter.

Equal Opportunity

Meltwater is firmly committed to affording equal employment opportunities to all candidates and employees alike without regard to race, color, religion, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, marital status disability, veteran status and we treat each individual with respect and dignity.

The “EEO is the Law” poster is available at: http://bit.ly/2KBm9Ei

And “EEO is the Law Supplement” poster is available at: http://bit.ly/2Kmxnxd

On-Line Accessibility Directive: If you are an individual with a disability and require a reasonable accommodation to complete any part of the application process or are limited in the ability or unable to access or use this online application process and need an alternative method for applying, you may contact us here for assistance.