Web Designers & Web Developers
The Taproot Agency is currently hiring brilliant designers and developers (and hybrids) who are hungry to learn more, get smarter and do better. The perfect candidates will have demonstrated the ability to bridge the world of design and development, creating strong positive experiences for clients and their audiences. Candidates should have the heart of teacher, embracing the opportunity to patiently educate team members representing other disciplines as well as clients. They should enjoy and embrace collaboration and maintain passion for their craft.
These roles at The Taproot Agency carry the following responsibilities:
Requirements:
- Ability to design and develop visually stunning, user-driven websites and web applications
- Ability to integrate and work with content management systems and e-commerce platforms, such as WordPress, Drupal and Magento
- Knowledge and proficiency using front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Maintain clean, well-documented, reusable and transferrable code
- Familiarity with version control and collaborative code bases (e.g. GIT)
- Adoption and use of task management tools to track project progress (e.g. Asana)
- Ability to develop requirements and planning documentation in collaboration with other team members
- Proactively perform cross-browser testing and optimizations
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Maintain working knowledge of new development software, trends and industry practices.
- Understanding of industry-standard analytics tools and ability to provide counsel to other agency teams (e.g. research and public relations)
Qualifications:
- The position requires continual self-education, though no formal college degree is required. We care about what you can do, not where you went to school.
- Three or more years of relevant experience in user experience (UX), user interface design (UI) and front-end development
- Outstanding written and verbal skills
- Be able to define and maintain a project scope and timeline
- Ability to work with diverse personalities
- Ability to respectfully question and challenge teammates about ideas and prospective client approaches
- Strong passion for design and the creative process
- Willing to offer and receive constructive criticism, or the betterment of the agency and its clients