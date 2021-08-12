Web Designers & Web Developers

Job Details

The Taproot Agency is currently hiring brilliant designers and developers (and hybrids) who are hungry to learn more, get smarter and do better. The perfect candidates will have demonstrated the ability to bridge the world of design and development, creating strong positive experiences for clients and their audiences. Candidates should have the heart of teacher, embracing the opportunity to patiently educate team members representing other disciplines as well as clients. They should enjoy and embrace collaboration and maintain passion for their craft.

These roles at The Taproot Agency carry the following responsibilities:

Requirements:

Ability to design and develop visually stunning, user-driven websites and web applications

Ability to integrate and work with content management systems and e-commerce platforms, such as WordPress, Drupal and Magento

Knowledge and proficiency using front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Maintain clean, well-documented, reusable and transferrable code

Familiarity with version control and collaborative code bases (e.g. GIT)

Adoption and use of task management tools to track project progress (e.g. Asana)

Ability to develop requirements and planning documentation in collaboration with other team members

Proactively perform cross-browser testing and optimizations

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Maintain working knowledge of new development software, trends and industry practices.

Understanding of industry-standard analytics tools and ability to provide counsel to other agency teams (e.g. research and public relations)

Qualifications: