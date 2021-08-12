Job Details

The Taproot Agency is hiring a brilliant designer/developer who is hungry to learn more, get smarter and do better. The perfect candidate will have demonstrated the ability to bridge the world of design and development, creating strong positive experiences for clients and their audiences. This candidate should have the heart of teacher, embracing the opportunity to patiently educate team members representing other disciplines as well as clients. They should enjoy and embrace collaboration and maintain passion for their craft.

The Web Designer + Developer role at The Taproot Agency will be responsible for:

Requirements

Ability to design and develop visually stunning, user-driven websites and web applications

Ability to integrate and work with content management systems and e-commerce platforms, such as WordPress, Drupal and Magento

Knowledge and proficiency using front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Maintain clean, well-documented, reusable and transferrable code

Familiarity with version control and collaborative code bases (e.g. GIT)

Adoption and use of task management tools to track project progress (e.g. Asana)

Ability to develop requirements and planning documentation in collaboration with other team members

Proactively perform cross-browser testing and optimizations

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Maintain working knowledge of new development software, trends and industry practices.

Understanding of industry-standard analytics tools and ability to provide counsel to other agency teams (e.g. research and public relations)

Qualifications

The position requires continual self-education, though no formal college degree is required. We care about what you can do, not where you went to school.

Three or more years of relevant experience in user experience (UX), user interface design (UI) and front-end development

Outstanding written and verbal skills

Be able to define and maintain a project scope and timeline

Ability to work with diverse personalities

Ability to respectfully question and challenge teammates about ideas and prospective client approaches

Strong passion for design and the creative process

Willing to offer and receive constructive criticism, or the betterment of the agency and its clients



