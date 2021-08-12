Web Designer
About the Position
Digital Designers at Nightshift are responsible for the design of digital products and services.
These designers are highly strategic, detail-oriented and bring a deep understanding across visual design, user experience, user interface design, and branding domains to create holistic design solutions, from early-stage idea generation to high fidelity completed projects. You’ll work closely with our Creative Director, Designers, Product Managers, Developers to create original digital products and services that help bring brands to life.
Responsibilities
- Define and develop digital product/media experiences and concepts into tangible solutions in collaboration with design leads.
- Execute detailed design of defined experiences working across the service components and visual language
- Design wireframes, screens, and prototypes to illustrate product behavior
- Design and complete all phases of graphic design work related to your projects
- Participate in all project phases, from strategy, development, launch to optimization
- Conduct research, including trends and competitor analysis.
- Create presentations and written rationales for internal critiques and client-facing reviews
You should have:
- 3+ years of professional experience in digital design (Design agency setting preferred)
- Highly developed design skills, demonstrated in your portfolio of recent work
- Confident presentation and storytelling abilities
- Experience collaborating in multifunctional teams
- Proficiency with modern design and prototyping tools and methods
How to apply:
Please include a link or PDF of your portfolio of recent work, highlighting your abilities and experience relevant to the role, with specific examples of successful design projects.
Email - work@nightshift.net