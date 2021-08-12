Graphic Designer / Video Editor

Job Details

About this Job

Coolmath Games, a leading destination for “fun + thinking” games, entertains over 2 million players a day on our website and apps. We’re a team of passionate game creators, curators, educators, marketers and technologists in our offices in New York City and London.

We are looking for a driven, passionate designer to join our team full-time to support efforts from our marketing and product teams. The ideal candidate will have well-rounded experience in creating compelling marketing and website design assets, in addition to video editing skills.

Requirements:

· Must have a portfolio that demonstrates strong design skills using Adobe Suite products

· Must have experience editing video and creating graphics for social media with strong engagement

· 3-5 years of experience with design and video editing

· After Effects experience

· Ability to adjust style to appeal to our audience

· Self-starter who can work independently and manage multiple tasks / deadlines

· Animation experience is a plus

Tasks/duties

· Design and create compelling graphics for social media and our website

· Edit short-form marketing and social media videos

About Coolmath Games

Coolmath Games, a leading destination for “fun + thinking” games, entertains over 40 million players a month on our website and apps.

The Coolmath network got started way back in 1997 to make math enjoyable for people who thought it couldn't be fun. We're happy to report that we've convinced millions of people over the years that cool + math is an equation that makes sense. Coolmathgames.com is our brain-training site, for everyone, where logic & thinking meet fun & games. These games have no violence, no empty action, just a lot of challenges that will make you forget you're getting a mental workout!