Senior Design System Designer

Are you passionate about Design Systems and keen to put in place a sustainable design system for a leading brand? We’re currently looking for a Senior Design Systems Designer with experience in defining and evolving design systems, components, patterns to drive a best-in-class design system, digital style guide, and component repository using Figma.

This role requires both strong design and organizational skills to hit the ground running. You will be providing consultative guidance as well as hands-on building of content to help our internal team execute on our design system vision. You will be teaching and training our internal team on best practices and helping elevate team skillsets from novice to expert level. You will also help the team build a collaborative, yet governed processes enabled by the latest technologies and tools.

If you love taking on projects from the ground up while positively affecting how people design and work together… this is the role for you.

You will be responsible for leading our designers to design the UI and interaction of components and patterns for all web and mobile properties. You set the bar for UI perfection and consistency.

Create a unified, cohesive set of UX and visual guidelines for all branded properties.

Working as a Lead Design Systems Designer you must have strong interaction design, technical, communication, collaboration, and leadership skills.

Define components holistically from interaction flow, motion/transitions, accessibility compliance and visual design.

Author thorough usage guidelines that connect and resonate with the teams using our design systems.

Establish design governance procedures and control of shared assets.

Develop a design-to-code processes that can be automated.

Be a design ambassador for the product teams.

Articulate design decisions to product design, engineering and product.

Advocate for our end users and evangelize your findings to senior executives, stakeholders, and team members.

