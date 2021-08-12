Digital Designer
We are Capitalise.com, the super platform for businesses and their advisers to access financial services.We are a product-oriented FinTech start-up based in the UK and have closed our Series A. We have won government grants and award nominations for innovation.
Capitalise.com is building out our technology and product teams working with superstar engineers and product managers.
We’re looking to grow our design team in London to continue our scale with 3,000 advisers using our platform.
You will be directly involved in the creation, evolution and growth of the Capitalise brand online. With a focus on digital design, the role will cover design and creative for the Capitalise website, campaign graphics, emailers, social imagery, banners and other digital assets. Any illustration experience would be a bonus too.
Reporting to our Lead Designer based in London, you’ll work closely with other designers as part of the design team, as well as cross team collaboration with marketing and product teams.
Your approach is
- Friendly, engaging and persuasive communicator
- Self starter, able to research, analyse and iterate upon new ideas
- Creative and curious, but also well organised
- Passion to make people’s lives better and benefit in the reward of doing so
Your role will be to
- Impact the overall look and feel of the Capitalise brand and visual assets
- Support the marketing and design teams on various marketing and digital design-related tasks
- Have the opportunity to get more involved in product design designing for the Capitalise UI
- Contribute towards the evolution of the Capitalise brand
- Create various graphical elements across digital (and in some cases print too) - branding design, social graphics, ad banners, emailers, brochures, posters, document design and other marketing collateral for the Capitalise brand and campaigns
- Design for the Capitalise website including designing landing pages, templates, graphics and other website updates
- Participate in marketing, ideation and planning sessions
- Be involved in and understand marketing campaign objectives and how each digital project fits into the overall strategy
- Stay up to date on various industry trends, news and techniques
- An appetite to further develop your craft as a digital designer
- Work with the wider Capitalise team to push innovation and creativity, being a champion for design within the business
You should apply if you
- Love design, branding and marketing
- Have a fine eye for the visual details and the impact of great design - typography, balance, composition, focal points, contrast, colours, illustrations and iconography
- Have at least 1 years + experience in digital and print design
- Interested in furthering developing your craft and design skills as a digital designer
- Have clear communication skills and love to collaborate on tasks
- Have a portfolio showcasing your skills as a designer
- Are structured, methodical and systematic in your craft
- Stay in loop with both design best practices and are keen to push yourself to learn more
- You care about the people using our software and their experiences - and are driven to make it better!
Skills and experience
- Essential knowledge of Adobe products (Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign) as well as Figma
- Experience creating digital assets such as emailers, banners, website pages, etc
- A good understanding of the technical implications when designing for online/digital - pixels, grids, responsive layouts, file size, etc
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills to rationalise and explain your thinking
- Calm under pressure and ability to handle multiple tasks
- Experience in video editing and illustration is a plus!
Benefits
- Competitive Salary
- Discretionary Bonus
- Equity
- Remote working
- Choice of tech
- Progression Framework for Career Development
- Wellness Programme
- Family friendly policies
- 25 days leave plus Bank Holidays & extra company days
- Great Company Culture
This role is currently only open to candidates who live and work in UK, and do not require a Visa.
Equal Opportunity Employer
At Capitalise we are committed to being an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.