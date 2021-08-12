Digital Designer

Job Details

We are Capitalise.com, the super platform for businesses and their advisers to access financial services.We are a product-oriented FinTech start-up based in the UK and have closed our Series A. We have won government grants and award nominations for innovation.

Capitalise.com is building out our technology and product teams working with superstar engineers and product managers.

We’re looking to grow our design team in London to continue our scale with 3,000 advisers using our platform.

You will be directly involved in the creation, evolution and growth of the Capitalise brand online. With a focus on digital design, the role will cover design and creative for the Capitalise website, campaign graphics, emailers, social imagery, banners and other digital assets. Any illustration experience would be a bonus too.

Reporting to our Lead Designer based in London, you’ll work closely with other designers as part of the design team, as well as cross team collaboration with marketing and product teams.

Your approach is

Friendly, engaging and persuasive communicator

Self starter, able to research, analyse and iterate upon new ideas

Creative and curious, but also well organised

Passion to make people’s lives better and benefit in the reward of doing so

Your role will be to

Impact the overall look and feel of the Capitalise brand and visual assets

Support the marketing and design teams on various marketing and digital design-related tasks

Have the opportunity to get more involved in product design designing for the Capitalise UI

Contribute towards the evolution of the Capitalise brand

Create various graphical elements across digital (and in some cases print too) - branding design, social graphics, ad banners, emailers, brochures, posters, document design and other marketing collateral for the Capitalise brand and campaigns

Design for the Capitalise website including designing landing pages, templates, graphics and other website updates

Participate in marketing, ideation and planning sessions

Be involved in and understand marketing campaign objectives and how each digital project fits into the overall strategy

Stay up to date on various industry trends, news and techniques

An appetite to further develop your craft as a digital designer

Work with the wider Capitalise team to push innovation and creativity, being a champion for design within the business

You should apply if you

Love design, branding and marketing

Have a fine eye for the visual details and the impact of great design - typography, balance, composition, focal points, contrast, colours, illustrations and iconography

Have at least 1 years + experience in digital and print design

Interested in furthering developing your craft and design skills as a digital designer

Have clear communication skills and love to collaborate on tasks

Have a portfolio showcasing your skills as a designer

Are structured, methodical and systematic in your craft

Stay in loop with both design best practices and are keen to push yourself to learn more

You care about the people using our software and their experiences - and are driven to make it better!

Skills and experience

Essential knowledge of Adobe products (Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign) as well as Figma

Experience creating digital assets such as emailers, banners, website pages, etc

A good understanding of the technical implications when designing for online/digital - pixels, grids, responsive layouts, file size, etc

Excellent written and verbal communication skills to rationalise and explain your thinking

Calm under pressure and ability to handle multiple tasks

Experience in video editing and illustration is a plus!

Benefits

Competitive Salary

Discretionary Bonus

Equity

Remote working

Choice of tech

Progression Framework for Career Development

Wellness Programme

Family friendly policies

25 days leave plus Bank Holidays & extra company days

Great Company Culture





This role is currently only open to candidates who live and work in UK, and do not require a Visa.





Equal Opportunity Employer

At Capitalise we are committed to being an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.



