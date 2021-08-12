Job Details

The Video and Media Specialist is responsible for helping to tell the visual story of Asolo Rep, a nationally recognized, non-profit professional theatre located in Sarasota, FL. As a dynamic member of the marketing and communications department, the Video and Media Specialist is a skilled videographer, editor, motion graphics artist and occasional photographer who understands how to visually tell a story, from concept through execution. This team member will conceptualize, design and produce materials to promote theatrical events and support the institutional needs of other departments. They instinctually understand when a video or photo opportunity may present itself and takes the initiative to capture the moment for a current or possible future project. The Video and Media Specialist displays enthusiasm for the mission, vision, artistic endeavors, programs and initiatives of Asolo Rep.

The ideal candidate will bring to the role the following:

· Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the areas of film production, photography, advertising, or communications

· 3+ years related experience; performing arts/live entertainment experience preferred

· Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, Final Cut Pro and photo editing software

· Strong knowledge of video sharing (YouTube, Vimeo), digital publishing (Issuu) and streaming (StreamYard, YouTube Live, Zoom) platforms

· Strong understanding of industry and design best practices; stays current with emerging trends

· Dedicated and responsive team player who enthusiastically supports the artistic vision and the performing arts

· Must demonstrate excellent time management, organizational and project management skills juggling multiple priorities and tasks under tight deadlines





This position is a full-time, in-person position in Sarasota, FL. Asolo Rep is a fully vaccinated company. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccine is required for employment. Salary range is low 50s. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and a sample of their work.