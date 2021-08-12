Job Details

The Graphic Designer is a dynamic and creative member of the marketing and communications team who can skillfully conceptualize, design, and produce advertising and collateral materials to promote theatrical shows while also supporting the institutional marketing needs. Alongside the Graphic Design Manager and Marketing Director, this role is responsible for ensuring Asolo Rep’s highest quality standards are met and materials creatively and consistently reflect the organization’s brand identity. A strong desire to create designs from concepts through execution with the ability to positively receive, respond and process feedback is essential for this position. A successful candidate will have an appreciation for the performing arts and enthusiastically support the artistic vision and mission of Asolo Rep.





The ideal candidate will bring to the role the following:

3+ years of professional graphic design experience; in-house design experience helpful; theatrical and/or entertainment experience strongly preferred

Strong ability to interpret a vision into design; enjoys designing for a wide range of styles while leaning on a solid design foundation in print, digital, branding, typography and catalogue or program production

Strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator) on Mac platform; competency in Microsoft Office and project management platforms (Basecamp, Slack, Teams, etc.); excels at layout and photo editing for touch-up, color correction and cropping

Must demonstrate excellent time management, organizational and project management skills juggling multiple priorities and tasks under tight deadlines





This position is a full-time, in-person position in Sarasota, FL. Asolo Rep is a fully vaccinated company. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccine is required for employment. Salary range is low to mid 30s. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and a sample of their work.