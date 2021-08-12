Digital Designer (UX/UI)
Not Selling Liquid is a young and dynamic full-service digital growth agency with customers in the fashion & lifestyle industry. We design, develop, grow and manage Shopify webshops. If you follow the street style and the fashion scene, you’ve heard of the brands we work with - Daily Paper, Arte Antwerp, Black Bananas, Wandler, OLAF, In Gold We Trust, Maha Amsterdam, Daniëlle Cathari and many more.
Job Description
Are you creative and motivated to work for a fast-growing start-up in a young and dynamic team? Do you want to work for international fashion & lifestyle brands? This job will offer exciting responsibilities in an inspiring and fast-paced environment in the heart of Amsterdam.
---- All applicants must be based in the Netherlands
Your position
- As a Digital Designer at Not Selling Liquid, the projects will vary from: re-designing entire webshops, improving existent designs, designing for specific campaigns and working on UX roadmaps
- Your colleagues are a young and dynamic team of project managers, performance marketers, developers, interns and a design lead who’ll work closely with you providing art direction
- For some projects, you’ll have more creative freedom. For other projects, you will follow a more detailed briefing - you are flexible in both scenarios
- We’re looking for someone who is also a thinker and not only an executioner - you can come up with creative concepts yourself and can work independently
Your profile
- You are an experienced UX/UI Designer with a background in Graphic Design, Media Design, Communication & Design, Digital Design or similar
- Experience with Figma (similar to Sketch) and Adobe Photoshop
- You find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g. usability, findability)
- You deliver high-end design & user experience and think creatively for ways to translate the brand's identity into the customer journey
- You follow the trends and developments in online design closely and can translate them into directly applicable designs
What we offer
- Work with some of the coolest fashion brands from Benelux
- A unique start-up culture with a focus on teamwork
- Short lines and an open culture
- An environment with a lot of space to develop yourself. We’re growing quickly, which means that we will shape and grow this role together!
- Lunch is provided by us at the office
- 25 vacation days yearly
How to apply
---- All applicants must be based in the Netherlands
Please send your CV and Portfolio to hello@notsellingliquid.com
Benefits:
- Work from home opportunities
- Money for vacation
- Discounted/free food