Digital Designer (UX/UI)

Job Details

Not Selling Liquid is a young and dynamic full-service digital growth agency with customers in the fashion & lifestyle industry. We design, develop, grow and manage Shopify webshops. If you follow the street style and the fashion scene, you’ve heard of the brands we work with - Daily Paper, Arte Antwerp, Black Bananas, Wandler, OLAF, In Gold We Trust, Maha Amsterdam, Daniëlle Cathari and many more.





Job Description

Are you creative and motivated to work for a fast-growing start-up in a young and dynamic team? Do you want to work for international fashion & lifestyle brands? This job will offer exciting responsibilities in an inspiring and fast-paced environment in the heart of Amsterdam.

Your position

As a Digital Designer at Not Selling Liquid, the projects will vary from: re-designing entire webshops, improving existent designs, designing for specific campaigns and working on UX roadmaps

Your colleagues are a young and dynamic team of project managers, performance marketers, developers, interns and a design lead who’ll work closely with you providing art direction

For some projects, you’ll have more creative freedom. For other projects, you will follow a more detailed briefing - you are flexible in both scenarios

We’re looking for someone who is also a thinker and not only an executioner - you can come up with creative concepts yourself and can work independently





Your profile

You are an experienced UX/UI Designer with a background in Graphic Design, Media Design, Communication & Design, Digital Design or similar

Experience with Figma (similar to Sketch) and Adobe Photoshop

You find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g. usability, findability)

You deliver high-end design & user experience and think creatively for ways to translate the brand's identity into the customer journey

You follow the trends and developments in online design closely and can translate them into directly applicable designs





What we offer

Work with some of the coolest fashion brands from Benelux

A unique start-up culture with a focus on teamwork

Short lines and an open culture

An environment with a lot of space to develop yourself. We’re growing quickly, which means that we will shape and grow this role together!

Lunch is provided by us at the office

25 vacation days yearly





How to apply

---- All applicants must be based in the Netherlands

Please send your CV and Portfolio to hello@notsellingliquid.com





