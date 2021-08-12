All Jobs
Job Details

Digital Designer (UX/UI)

Copy

Not Selling Liquid is a young and dynamic full-service digital growth agency with customers in the fashion & lifestyle industry. We design, develop, grow and manage Shopify webshops. If you follow the street style and the fashion scene, you’ve heard of the brands we work with - Daily Paper, Arte Antwerp, Black Bananas, Wandler, OLAF, In Gold We Trust, Maha Amsterdam, Daniëlle Cathari and many more.


Job Description

Are you creative and motivated to work for a fast-growing start-up in a young and dynamic team? Do you want to work for international fashion & lifestyle brands? This job will offer exciting responsibilities in an inspiring and fast-paced environment in the heart of Amsterdam.

---- All applicants must be based in the Netherlands


Your position

  • As a Digital Designer at Not Selling Liquid, the projects will vary from: re-designing entire webshops, improving existent designs, designing for specific campaigns and working on UX roadmaps
  • Your colleagues are a young and dynamic team of project managers, performance marketers, developers, interns and a design lead who’ll work closely with you providing art direction
  • For some projects, you’ll have more creative freedom. For other projects, you will follow a more detailed briefing - you are flexible in both scenarios
  • We’re looking for someone who is also a thinker and not only an executioner - you can come up with creative concepts yourself and can work independently


Your profile

  • You are an experienced UX/UI Designer with a background in Graphic Design, Media Design, Communication & Design, Digital Design or similar
  • Experience with Figma (similar to Sketch) and Adobe Photoshop
  • You find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g. usability, findability)
  • You deliver high-end design & user experience and think creatively for ways to translate the brand's identity into the customer journey
  • You follow the trends and developments in online design closely and can translate them into directly applicable designs


What we offer

  • Work with some of the coolest fashion brands from Benelux
  • A unique start-up culture with a focus on teamwork
  • Short lines and an open culture
  • An environment with a lot of space to develop yourself. We’re growing quickly, which means that we will shape and grow this role together!
  • Lunch is provided by us at the office
  • 25 vacation days yearly


How to apply

---- All applicants must be based in the Netherlands

Please send your CV and Portfolio to hello@notsellingliquid.com


Benefits:

  • Work from home opportunities
  • Money for vacation
  • Discounted/free food
Apply for this position
Not Selling Liquid
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Date posted
Aug 12, 2021
You might also like
  1. Web Design Jobs
  2. UX Design / Research Jobs
  3. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  4. Mobile Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Web Designers
  2. Hire UX Designers
  3. Hire UI & Visual Designers
  4. Hire Mobile Designers
Apply for this position