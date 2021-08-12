Job Details

Hi, we're Ownit 😉. We're hiring a Product Design Founding Team Member to join us in the Bay Area or remotely in the U.S., we’re open to both - your talent and passion matter the most.

About us

Ownit is a well funded, venture-backed tech startup founded by three ex-Amazon, ex-Walmart, and ex-Anycart eCommerce veterans with over 50 years of combined domain expertise. We’ve worked at the largest companies in the world and the fastest growing startups. We’ve built and sold companies from the ground up. Ownit is backed by some of the most renowned Silicon Valley investors and is our most ambitious venture yet.

Ownit’s mission is to make commerce at the point of discovery work for consumers, creators, and brands. Ownit’s checkout links enable a one-tap purchase of any product on social media, web, email with any merchant and payment. Specifically, Ownit offers consumers the ability to shop for products on the most popular social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest and Snapchat) with the most popular retail stores (Shopify, Amazon and Walmart) and the largest payment gateways (Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Affirm). We call it ‘Social Checkout’.

About the role

As a Founding Team Member leading Product Design, you will report directly to the company’s CEO (Payman Nejati) and work closely with the other two co-founders (Evan Shiue and Joel Tan) across Product, Marketing, and Engineering. You’ll deliver world class products by simplifying complex user flows into the most intuitive user experiences. You’ll help define our brand voice, build a breakthrough checkout on social media, introduce it to the world, and work with a broad range of partners including the world’s leading social networks, creators, retailers, brands, payment, and technology companies.

You will

Own large design initiatives end-to-end, from ideation and research to pixel-perfect execution that are beneficial to all our stakeholders including brands, creators, social networks and retailers

Work directly with our co-founders and engineering team to build and ship the very best user experiences that revolutionize the way we discover and shop for products online

Work simultaneously on some of the biggest problems (simplifying commerce at the point of discovery for consumers, creators and brands), as well as quick and dirty UI fixes

Speak with customers closely, and help the entire product, design, engineering org build empathy for customers

Apply the full breadth of your design skill set through user research, UX design, and UI design

Focus on what you do best - whether that’s sketches, wireframes, prototypes, designs, or even code - and you’ll have the opportunity to sharpen the skills you’re looking to develop

Be responsible for our design vision, strategy and initiatives for an experience that exceeds our customers' expectations

Build out a design first and pixel perfect culture across the entire company

Over time, you will be responsible for hiring and building out a design team

You have

B.A/B.S. in Graphic Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Science, or a related field/equivalent experience

5+ years experience or equivalent experience designing digital products

Experience in creating beautiful, high-fidelity mockups of your designs using Sketch, Figma or other modern design tools ready to be handed off to engineering

An outstanding portfolio showcasing a foundation in solving business problems and design fundamentals

Excellent communication, presentation, and analytical skills

Cultural sensitivity, creativity, resourcefulness, low ego, and a high EQ

Build a network of freelancers and contractors to supplement and support your work

Care about details and are excited to keep pushing your work until it is pixel-perfect

Bonus points

Ideally, you have built a product or have been part of a product team that went from 0 to 1

Experience designing in social media, eCommerce, Shopify, Payments, and/or consumer-focused products is a huge plus but not required

You’ll get

Our full attention. We have a design-first culture, this is why - unlike most other employers - we made this a founding team member role. You will work with all 3 co-founders and directly report to the company’s CEO.

We have a design-first culture, this is why - unlike most other employers - we made this a founding team member role. You will work with all 3 co-founders and directly report to the company’s CEO. We offer very generous equity in Ownit as well as competitive compensation, health, vision, dental insurance, 401k and other perks.

in Ownit as well as competitive compensation, health, vision, dental insurance, 401k and other perks. The opportunity to work with seasoned entrepreneurs with vast domain expertise, backed by some of the most renowned investors along with years of runway.

with vast domain expertise, backed by some of the most renowned investors along with years of runway. Flexibility. We’re embracing the future of work with a hybrid schedule approach. We’ll have days in the office as a team but will also have days where we all work-from-home. Ultimately, we trust our team to know how and where they will do their best work.

We’re embracing the future of work with a hybrid schedule approach. We’ll have days in the office as a team but will also have days where we all work-from-home. Ultimately, we trust our team to know how and where they will do their best work. Culture. We believe in a culture of learning, open communication, kindness and want to keep building our skills, experiences, and capabilities together.

We believe in a culture of learning, open communication, kindness and want to keep building our skills, experiences, and capabilities together. We’re all about the journey as we already know the destination 😉

If you do not meet the above criteria, but believe you can deliver results, please write a brief description with how you intend to do that and include your portfolio of work. Send us an email at jobs@ownit.co. One of our founders will follow up.

Ownit provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetics, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. We are committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce and welcome people from all backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and abilities.