Brand Designer

We are looking for a Brand Designer to revamp our logo and brand book for our social audio platform for Visual Art Exhibitions company, Dot Red.  We are on the edge of Fine Art and Technology.

The logo revamp and brand book clarify our direction, messaging, and look for print and digital website.


Design Needs:

• Logo Design

• Brand Book

• UI / Visual Design for our Website


Skills:

• Visual Communication

• Photoshop

• Illustrator

• Trello

• Adobe XD ( We don't use Figma )

• Google Drive

Please email us with a link to your portfolio and cover letter.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Job Type
Contract
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 12, 2021
