Viz Journalist, Editorial Illustration
Quick Take: Axios is a growth-stage startup dedicated to providing trustworthy, award-winning news content in an audience-first format. We are hiring an illustrator to help cover the (Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, DC, Nashville, and Philadelphia) metro area as a part of our new local news initiative, which continues to extend our mission to America’s hometowns.
Why it Matters: Our coverage is built on the architecture of Smart Brevity and, in our latest venture, we are taking that approach to local markets to provide worthy coverage of the happenings of cities across the US. This illustrator will create a meaningful local presence by creating illustrations for regional readers and getting them smarter, faster on the news that matters in their specific community.
Go Deeper: We are looking for someone who can build illustrations for this new venture with the following responsibilities:
- Primarily focus on our daily Axios Local newsletters, creating 2-4 visuals a day
- Work closely with Writers, Editors, and the rest of the Visuals team to produce illustrations and other visuals
- Verify that visuals adhere to Axios Visual style guidelines, while also exploring city-specific visual touches and themes
The Details: Ideal candidates will embody an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for Axios’ mission and have the following skills:
- Well-versed in Adobe Creative Suite, specifically Photoshop and Illustrator; competency in After Effects and animation a great plus
- Strong photo composite skills
- Experience in editorial illustration
- Extremely organized, with a collaborative mindset and strong communication skills
- Comfortable working under tight deadlines with quick turnarounds
Don’t forget:
- Competitive salary
- Health insurance (100% paid for individuals, 75% for families)
- Primary caregiver 12-week paid leave
- 401K
- Generous vacation policy, plus company holidays
- Company equity
- Commuter and cell phone benefit
- A commitment to an open, inclusive, and diverse work culture
- Annual learning and development stipend
Additional pandemic-related benefits:
- One mental health day per quarter
- $100 monthly work-from-home stipend
- Tele-mental health services
- OneMedical membership, including tele-health services
- Increased work flexibility for parents and caretakers
- Access to the Axios “Family Fund”, which was created to allow employees to request financial support when facing financial hardship or emergencies
- Weekly company-sponsored exercise and meditation classes
- Virtual company-sponsored social events
Equal Opportunity Employer Statement
Axios is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, age, gender identity, gender expression, veteran status, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.
This policy applies to all employment practices within our organization, including hiring, recruiting, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, leave of absence, compensation, benefits, training, and apprenticeship. Axios makes hiring decisions based solely on qualifications, merit, and business needs at the time.