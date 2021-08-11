Viz Journalist, Editorial Illustration

Job Details

Quick Take: Axios is a growth-stage startup dedicated to providing trustworthy, award-winning news content in an audience-first format. We are hiring an illustrator to help cover the (Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, DC, Nashville, and Philadelphia) metro area as a part of our new local news initiative, which continues to extend our mission to America’s hometowns.

Why it Matters: Our coverage is built on the architecture of Smart Brevity and, in our latest venture, we are taking that approach to local markets to provide worthy coverage of the happenings of cities across the US. This illustrator will create a meaningful local presence by creating illustrations for regional readers and getting them smarter, faster on the news that matters in their specific community.

Go Deeper: We are looking for someone who can build illustrations for this new venture with the following responsibilities:

Primarily focus on our daily Axios Local newsletters, creating 2-4 visuals a day

Work closely with Writers, Editors, and the rest of the Visuals team to produce illustrations and other visuals

Verify that visuals adhere to Axios Visual style guidelines, while also exploring city-specific visual touches and themes

The Details: Ideal candidates will embody an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for Axios’ mission and have the following skills:

Well-versed in Adobe Creative Suite, specifically Photoshop and Illustrator; competency in After Effects and animation a great plus

Strong photo composite skills

Experience in editorial illustration

Extremely organized, with a collaborative mindset and strong communication skills

Comfortable working under tight deadlines with quick turnarounds

Don’t forget:

Competitive salary

Health insurance (100% paid for individuals, 75% for families)

Primary caregiver 12-week paid leave

401K

Generous vacation policy, plus company holidays

Company equity

Commuter and cell phone benefit

A commitment to an open, inclusive, and diverse work culture

Annual learning and development stipend

Additional pandemic-related benefits:

One mental health day per quarter

$100 monthly work-from-home stipend

Tele-mental health services

OneMedical membership, including tele-health services

Increased work flexibility for parents and caretakers

Access to the Axios “Family Fund”, which was created to allow employees to request financial support when facing financial hardship or emergencies

Weekly company-sponsored exercise and meditation classes

Virtual company-sponsored social events

Equal Opportunity Employer Statement

Axios is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, age, gender identity, gender expression, veteran status, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

This policy applies to all employment practices within our organization, including hiring, recruiting, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, leave of absence, compensation, benefits, training, and apprenticeship. Axios makes hiring decisions based solely on qualifications, merit, and business needs at the time.