Sr Product Designer-Animator/Illustrator

Job Details

Sr UI/UX Product Designer - Animator/Illustrator

JOB SUMMARY

This is not a typical product design role. Designs unique motion and visual designs that directly impact the consumer experience. Designs innovative solutions by collaborating with all involved teams and supporting new and existing features across multiple applications. Participates in multiple programs/systems as a project team member. Considered a subject matter expert for motion design, illustration, and visual design.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Actively and consistently supports all efforts to simplify and enhance the customer experience.

Bring knowledge of user-centered design (UCD) process methods to digital applications from concept to launch.

Translate our illustration language in motion to ensure a positive user experience.

Bring knowledge of new design techniques.

Work closely with the wider design team to drive cross-platform consistency.

Modify, enhance, and influence design specifications and assets suitable for implementation.

Organize files and follows all established design patterns when applicable.

Participate in design reviews and brainstorming sessions to help solve problems.

Coordinate with the cross-functional team to understand expectations, priorities, and necessary deliverables.

Work closely with the greater design team to respond, clarify or define specific application look and feel.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Skills/Abilities and Knowledge

Ability to read, write, speak and understand English.

Ability to demonstrate animation and illustration skills via portfolio.

Intermediate understanding of platform specific nomenclature.

Ability to sketch and generate big-picture ideas.

Demonstrates time management skills and the ability to be self-directed when needed.

Demonstrates client (presentation) communication skills and the ability to present and sell ideas to various audiences (technical and non-technical).

Experience with project estimation.

Experience with planning and facilitating user research and usability tests needed.

Intermediate understanding of visual design best practices.

Ability to deliver against several initiatives simultaneously.

Ability to prioritize and organize effectively.

Fully engaged and positive member of a collaborative team.

Education

Bachelor's Degree in Design/Art/HCI/Media/Related Field, or equivalent real world experience

Related Work Experience / Number of Years

Digital design experience / 3

Experience with basic prototyping tools (Invision, Flinto, Marvel, etc.) / 1

Experience with common design tools (Adobe After Effects, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, Figma) / 1

WORKING CONDITIONS

Office environment

More on Spectrum:

Our Commitment during COVID-19 your health and safety is important to us, as such we’re using virtual recruiting tools to safely meet with qualified candidates. We are working in the office, following CDC guidelines.

Get to Know Us Charter Communications is known in the United States by our Spectrum brands, including: Spectrum Networks, Spectrum Enterprise and Spectrum Reach. When you join us, you’re joining a strong community of more than 95,000 individuals working together to serve more than 31 million customers in 41 states. Watch this video to learn more.

Who You Are Matters Here We’re committed to growing a workforce that reflects our communities, and providing equal opportunities for employment and advancement. Learn about our inclusive culture.

282847BR