UI/UX Designer
Plobal Apps
Plobal Apps is a SaaS platform that helps online stores build mobile apps in minutes with zero coding. As one of the largest app builders in the Shopify ecosystem, we power mobile apps for the world's fastest growing brands like Steve Madden, Forever 21, Greats and others. We enable the mobile commerce journey for our customers and help them drive installs, engage customers and scale revenues.
We just closed our Series A funding backed by 2 top tier VC funds and are now looking at aggressively scaling across teams.
What you’ll do at Plobal:
- Create intuitive user-centered UX and design solutions for mobile apps based on the business requirements, product goals and technical capabilities
- Plan and implement new designs for mobile app interfaces and optimize existing UI
- Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, and mockups to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas for website, dashboard, new features on the app etc
- Lead and define visual design to explore and develop consistent, engaging, easy to use design solutions
- Implement consistent design language across all internal and external brand touch points
- Collaborate with the development team to check that output coincides with an optimal user experience
- Build brand design guidelines, best practices, style guides and standards
What we are looking for:
- 3-4 years of relevant visual design/UI experience, mobile app UI or web app UI is preferred
- Proven experience of designing clean and aesthetic user interfaces, web content layouts and assets
- Proficient in design software such as figma, photoshop, illustrator, sketch, adobe suite, invision
- Fundamental understanding of design principles and concepts
- Strong portfolio of customer facing projects (preferably for tech companies)
- Good presentation and communication skills
- Experience working closely across functions like product, engineering and marketing teams
About You:
- You love solving business problems using user-centered design
- You’re actively involved in defining product design and strategy
- You take full ownership of your projects with attention to detail till the outcome is pixel perfect
- You have a keen interest in ecommerce and the latest consumer technology
- You see ambiguity as an opportunity
- You have great collaboration skills