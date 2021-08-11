UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Plobal Apps

Plobal Apps is a SaaS platform that helps online stores build mobile apps in minutes with zero coding. As one of the largest app builders in the Shopify ecosystem, we power mobile apps for the world's fastest growing brands like Steve Madden, Forever 21, Greats and others. We enable the mobile commerce journey for our customers and help them drive installs, engage customers and scale revenues.

We just closed our Series A funding backed by 2 top tier VC funds and are now looking at aggressively scaling across teams.





What you’ll do at Plobal:

Create intuitive user-centered UX and design solutions for mobile apps based on the business requirements, product goals and technical capabilities

Plan and implement new designs for mobile app interfaces and optimize existing UI

Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, and mockups to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas for website, dashboard, new features on the app etc

Lead and define visual design to explore and develop consistent, engaging, easy to use design solutions

Implement consistent design language across all internal and external brand touch points

Collaborate with the development team to check that output coincides with an optimal user experience

Build brand design guidelines, best practices, style guides and standards





What we are looking for:

3-4 years of relevant visual design/UI experience, mobile app UI or web app UI is preferred

Proven experience of designing clean and aesthetic user interfaces, web content layouts and assets

Proficient in design software such as figma, photoshop, illustrator, sketch, adobe suite, invision

Fundamental understanding of design principles and concepts

Strong portfolio of customer facing projects (preferably for tech companies)

Good presentation and communication skills

Experience working closely across functions like product, engineering and marketing teams





About You:

You love solving business problems using user-centered design

You’re actively involved in defining product design and strategy

You take full ownership of your projects with attention to detail till the outcome is pixel perfect

You have a keen interest in ecommerce and the latest consumer technology

You see ambiguity as an opportunity

You have great collaboration skills



