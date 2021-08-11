Job Details

At Nautilus, fitness isn’t just a job, it’s our passion. We strive to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone who works with us because we see the benefits of a happier, more productive, engaged and creative workforce.

Our culture is one that promotes work life balance; offers continuing education on topics ranging from improving workplace skills to better financial security; and promotes the importance of getting involved and giving back to the community.

Our mission is to support our customer’s lifelong fitness journey. Through deep insights, innovative product development, and teaming with some of the brightest minds in the industry, we’re bringing connected fitness to the forefront of everything we do at Nautilus. JRNY® is our digital fitness platform.

Our goal, with your help, is to make JRNY the best fitness experience in the world.

Our Experience through Product Design (XPD) team seeks a Senior UX Designer to help our team create best-in-class products and experiences. As a top creative talent with a passion for user-centered design, you’ll help lead JRNY’s experience design and interactions. You’ll collaborate and work closely with a diverse, cross-functional team to bring ideas to life through compelling storytelling and confident visual and interaction design. Our ideal candidate is a creative problem solver, strong visual designer, someone who loves a challenge, and who can translate complex concepts into seamless experiences.

The Senior UX Designer, will:

Help establish vision for product features

Apply your design acumen as you lead and mentor teams

Synthesize user needs, strategy, and technology to create original concepts that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex design challenges

Collaborate with teams to define and implement innovative solutions for product direction, visuals and experience

Facilitate brainstorming, design reviews and presentations

Create journey maps, concepts, prototypes, wireframes, user flows and visual designs to effectively communicate

Write functional copy and direct creative talent

Contribute to backlog prioritization and planning, for product discovery and delivery

Execute all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off

Successful candidates, will have:

5+ years of excellent UX/UI and visuals design skills with a strong portfolio

Strong mobile app design skills

Solid experience in creating concepts, wireframes, storyboards, user and process flows, and clickable prototypes

Demonstrated ability to solve problems creatively, effectively, and collaboratively

Ability to present designs and influence solutions to various stakeholders

Up to date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

BS/MS in Human-Computer Interaction, Interaction Design, or related

Past experience with product related UX such as, consumer goods, wearables, kiosks or touch screens, a plus



