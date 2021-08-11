Senior Product Designer
Join Sweeten, a fast growing, award-winning tech company based in New York City and founded by trained architects in 2011. We're a team of super ambitious and fun people who are fascinated by construction, design, and tech—and we're building the go-to marketplace for transformative renovations.
Sweeten’s mission is to build a better balanced future by:
- Bringing all homeowners visions of home and family to life through quality renovations.
- Giving equitable access to job opportunities for women and minority general contractors.
- Hiring and growing the best, most diverse team.
We are seeking a Product Design leader to join our Product team to help bring our ambitious roadmap to life as we continue on our path of creating a category defining brand. The ideal candidate has experience working in both UX and UI/visual design and will play a major role in establishing our new overall design system.
Your role is to:
- Work closely with product managers, VP of Product and senior product designer to help make our vision a reality – from an overall zoomed out perspective all the way down to the pixel polish on individual feature sets.
- Partner with our creative director and senior product designer to help establish and maintain the full brand visual guidelines and design system.
- Lead the design of large scale user experiences as we overhaul some major parts of our platform, as well as work on optimizing existing individual feature sets.
- Maintain a level of quality and consistency on our product releases – design signoff goes through you.
- Rapidly produce multiple concepts and be able to bring these to life in the form of prototypes.
- Be an internal evangelist for the importance of great design and its impact on how users on each side of our marketplace experience our brand.
You are someone who:
- Wants to play a major role shaping how users experience a product – and doesn’t take this lightly.
- Is enthusiastic about crafting simple, delightful user experiences.
- Has design experience working on large consumer platforms, preferably two-sided marketplaces.
- Gets stuff done. You know how to effectively prioritize and juggle multiple initiatives.
- Has a track record of delivering world class product designs in relatively tight turnaround times.
- Hates the phrase ‘close enough’ and would gladly sweat the details when given the time to.
- Believes design is both form and function. When not researching performance results, you’re playing with moodboards and discussing cutting edge design.
- Is good at communicating.
- Thinks strategically.
- Can handle critical feedback.
- Is a self-starter, but loves to collaborate and brainstorm ideas with others when needed.
You ideally have:
- BFA / MFA Graphic Design or BFA / MFA Visual Communication Design
- 7-10 years of overall experience
- 5+ years of experience as a Product Designer or UI Designer
- 5+ years of experience as a UX Designer
Benefits:
We are a remote-first company. We offer competitive compensation, exciting growth opportunities, fully-funded health plans, fly Sweeten swag (all designed in-house), and a close knit company culture.
Sweeten deeply values diversity and individuality, and is committed to creating a work environment where creativity, ideas, interests, and varied perspectives are valued and central to the success of our team.
To apply, please submit:
- Your resume
- A link to your portfolio
- A brief statement introducing yourself and what makes the Sweeten opportunity particularly interesting to you
- A website or app that you find inspiring from an overall design and user experience point of view (this is something that you did not work on)