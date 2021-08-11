Job Details

Join Sweeten, a fast growing, award-winning tech company based in New York City and founded by trained architects in 2011. We're a team of super ambitious and fun people who are fascinated by construction, design, and tech—and we're building the go-to marketplace for transformative renovations.

Sweeten’s mission is to build a better balanced future by:

Bringing all homeowners visions of home and family to life through quality renovations.

Giving equitable access to job opportunities for women and minority general contractors.

Hiring and growing the best, most diverse team.

We are seeking a Product Design leader to join our Product team to help bring our ambitious roadmap to life as we continue on our path of creating a category defining brand. The ideal candidate has experience working in both UX and UI/visual design and will play a major role in establishing our new overall design system.

Your role is to:

Work closely with product managers, VP of Product and senior product designer to help make our vision a reality – from an overall zoomed out perspective all the way down to the pixel polish on individual feature sets.

Partner with our creative director and senior product designer to help establish and maintain the full brand visual guidelines and design system.

Lead the design of large scale user experiences as we overhaul some major parts of our platform, as well as work on optimizing existing individual feature sets.

Maintain a level of quality and consistency on our product releases – design signoff goes through you.

Rapidly produce multiple concepts and be able to bring these to life in the form of prototypes.

Be an internal evangelist for the importance of great design and its impact on how users on each side of our marketplace experience our brand.

You are someone who:

Wants to play a major role shaping how users experience a product – and doesn’t take this lightly.

Is enthusiastic about crafting simple, delightful user experiences.

Has design experience working on large consumer platforms, preferably two-sided marketplaces.

Gets stuff done. You know how to effectively prioritize and juggle multiple initiatives.

Has a track record of delivering world class product designs in relatively tight turnaround times.

Hates the phrase ‘close enough’ and would gladly sweat the details when given the time to.

Believes design is both form and function. When not researching performance results, you’re playing with moodboards and discussing cutting edge design.

Is good at communicating.

Thinks strategically.

Can handle critical feedback.

Is a self-starter, but loves to collaborate and brainstorm ideas with others when needed.

You ideally have:

BFA / MFA Graphic Design or BFA / MFA Visual Communication Design

7-10 years of overall experience

5+ years of experience as a Product Designer or UI Designer

5+ years of experience as a UX Designer

Benefits:

We are a remote-first company. We offer competitive compensation, exciting growth opportunities, fully-funded health plans, fly Sweeten swag (all designed in-house), and a close knit company culture.

Sweeten deeply values diversity and individuality, and is committed to creating a work environment where creativity, ideas, interests, and varied perspectives are valued and central to the success of our team.

To apply, please submit:

Your resume

A link to your portfolio

A brief statement introducing yourself and what makes the Sweeten opportunity particularly interesting to you

A website or app that you find inspiring from an overall design and user experience point of view (this is something that you did not work on)



