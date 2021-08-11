Job Details

Visual Designer

Office: Virtual (EST time zone)

Role: Permanent

We’re looking for a Visual Experience Designer who loves finding creative ways to solve complex design challenges and help brands add value to people’s lives. More than simply designing great experiences, you will help to drive significant transformation for our clients’ businesses.

For this opportunity, you will be responsible for designing the user interface and content for digital experiences such as websites, mobile apps, web apps, and digital marketing collaterals from conception to developer support.

If you are someone who feels comfortable in a busy and buzzing environment and is up for taking on an exciting creative challenge… this is the place for you.





You’ll enjoy:

Designing standout, delightful, and user-friendly digital experiences for our clients

Delving deep into brand and user insights to create something revolutionary.

Speaking prototypes and testing bold approaches with real users

Closely collaborating with clients and colleagues throughout the creative process.

Solving complex problems for the largest brand in the world

Creating user interfaces that are a pleasure to use and look-at that makes users came back for more

Art directing compelling and memorable content, visual assets, and collaterals

Defining and evolving UI design system

Supporting developers deliver a great user experience which includes:

Taking feasibility, scalability, and performance constraints on board,

providing well-documented documentation

Updating design solution from live testing feedback





You should have:

2 years+ working as a professional Graphic or Visual designer

A portfolio that demonstrates creativity, brand understanding, and a unique point of view on creating digital experiences for modern brands

Proactive attitude and able to add a fresh dimension to your work.

Extreme curiosity, a love to learn new things, and constantly seeking new ways to improve.

Extensive knowledge of the latest Design and UI trends

Expert in graphic design, visual arts, and how it applies to the user interface. You live and breathe color theory, layout, typography, and storytelling using any visual medium.

Mastery in visual design and prototyping tools such as Figma, Invision and Adobe suite and other prototyping tools.

Solid understanding of user-centered design methodologies.

Knowledge of HTML+CSS can handle a technical conversation about implementation with developers.





About Hugo & Cat

Hugo & Cat is a digital agency focusing on customer experience, branding, content, and technology. We create change through creativity, partnering with our clients to help them transform, innovate and grow.

We’re a team of 100+ experts in London, New York, and Chicago. Our clients include Sony, S&P Global, Tourism Ireland, Pfizer, and Stanley Black & Decker. We are ambitious, sociable, collaborative, and non-hierarchical. We are part of the IPG network.

Hugo & Cat is an equal opportunity employer committed to a fair assessment of applications and employment opportunities to all regardless of ethnicity, gender, age, or varying backgrounds.